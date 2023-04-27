The Clarinda girls and boys track and field teams combined to win seven events and swept the team titles at the Bob Clark Relays Tuesday, April 25, in Audubon.

The Clarinda boys scored 126 points, 15 better than IKM-Manning and 17 better than Underwood to take the top spot in the 12-team field. The Clarinda girls finished with 107 points, 21 ahead of runner-up IKM-Manning in a field of 13 teams.

Raenna Henke was a double winner to lead the Cardinal girls. She raced to the 3,000-meter run title in 11 minutes, 14.21 seconds, and then won the 1,500-meter run in 5:14.21.

Bailey Nordyke added a win in the 400-hurdles for the Cardinals in 1:11.49.

Treyton Schaapherder and Isaac Jones won an individual event each to lead the Clarinda boys. Schaapherder was first across the line in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:34.91. Jones had the meet’s best long jump at 22 feet, 2.5 inches.

The Cardinal boys also won two relays. The 800 medley team of Wyatt Schmitt, Cooper Phillips, Jonah Norton and Tadyn Brown crossed the line in 1:37.33 and the 4x200 team of Adam Johnson, Norton, Phillips and Jones ended in 1:34.40.

Schaapherder and Jones added runner-up finishes in their other specialty event. Jones cleared 6-1 in the high jump, while Schaapherder finished the 3,200 in a time of 9:47.14.

Brown added a runner-up finish in the long jump at 20-9. Kyle Wagoner finished third in the 800 in 2:07.95 and was also fourth in the 3,200 in 10:11.17 for the Cardinals. Creighton Tuzzio added a third-place launch of the discus at 133-11. Xavier DeGroot was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.76 and Alec Wyman fourth in the 400 in 54.75. Norton added a fifth-place mark in the 400 hurdles in 1:01.84.

The team of Nathan King, Brown, Schmitt and Norton crossed second in the 4x100 meter relay in a time of 45.12.

The 4x400, 4x800 and 1,600 medley relay teams all finished fourth. Wyman, Kade Engstrand, Alex Lihs and Phillips ran 3:41.77 in the 4x400. Wyman, Lihs, Morgan Manes and Ronnie Weidman finished the 4x800 in 9:10.95 and Johnson, Kaiden Roop, Lihs and Weidman finished the medley in 4:02.71.

The Clarinda girls finished second, third or fourth in all six relays they entered.

The 4x100 team of Maddie Cole, Nordyke, Presley Jobe and Aly Meier finished second in the 4x100 in 52.88. The 4x200 team of Jobe, Cole, Addy Wagoner and Meier were third in 1:58.27. The 4x400 team also finished third. Wagoner, Addison Moore, Carli Kent and Maya Hunter put up a time of 4:40.57. Both medleys were also third. Kelby Gray, Kent, Meier and Wagoner ran a 2:04.04 in the 800 medley, while Gray, Kent, Hunter and Henke ran a finishing time of 4:44.63 in the distance medley. The 4x800 team of Kambry Gordon, Moore, Richlyn Muff and Amelia Hesse added a fourth-place mark in 12:07.65.

In the individual events, Jobe finished third in the 100 in 14.06 and Kylie Meier was third in the 400 in 1:03.05 and fourth in the 200 in 28.23. Quinn Durfey added a fifth-place finish in the discus with a best throw of 83-9.

The Cardinal track and field teams have eight events competing in the Drake Relays Thursday-Saturday. The full teams are off until Monday at Atlantic.

Full Clarinda results (Top 8 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 1. Clarinda 107.

100-meter dash: 3. Presley Jobe 14.06; 6. Maddie Cole 14.27.

200-meter dash: 4. Kylie Meier 28.23; Presley Jobe 29.30.

400-meter dash: 3. Kylie Meier 1:03.05; 6. Addison Moore 1:12.65.

800-meter run: Richlyn Muff 3:05.42.

1,500-meter run: 1. Raenna Henke 5:14.21.

3,000-meter run: 1. Raenna Henke 11:14.21; 6. Maya Hunter 12:48.61.

100-meter hurdles: 7. Bailey Nordyke 17.89.

400-meter hurdles: 1. Bailey Nordyke 1:11.49.

High jump: 7. Carsen Wellhausen 4-4.

Long jump: 7. Kelby Gray 12-9.

Discus: 5. Quinn Durfey 83-9; 6. Sage Howard 83-3.

Shot put: 8. Lylly Merrill 27-1; Rylee Pulliam 25-9.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Maddie Cole, Bailey Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Aly Meier) 52.88.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Maddie Cole, Addy Wagoner, Aly Meier) 1:58.27.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Addy Wagoner, Addison Moore, Carli Kent, Maya Hunter) 4:40.57.

4x800 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Kambry Gordon, Addison Moore, Richlyn Muff, Amelia Hesse) 12:07.65.

800-meter medley relay: 3. Clarinda (Kelby Gray, Carli Kent, Aly Meier, Addy Wagoner) 2:04.04.

1,600-meter medley relay: 3. Clarinda (Kelby Gray, Carli Kent, Maya Hunter, Raenna Henke) 4:44.63.

Boys

Team scoring: 1. Clarinda 126.

100-meter dash: Ayden Sunderman 12.49; Noah Harris 12.69.

200-meter dash: 7. Cooper Philips 24.21; Kade Engstrand 25.13.

400-meter dash: 4. Alec Wyman 54.75; Taten Eighmy 1:01.09.

800-meter run: 3. Kyle Wagoner 2:07.95; Morgan Manes 2:28.52.

1,600-meter run: 1. Treyton Schaapherder 4:34.91; Christian Gross 5:56.46.

3,200-meter run: 2. Treyton Schaapherder 9:47.14; 4. Kyle Wagoner 10:11.17.

110-meter hurdles: 4. Xavier DeGroot 16.76; 7. Wyatt Schmitt 17.00.

400-meter hurdles: 5. Jonah Norton 1:01.84; Noah Harris 1:06.59.

High jump: 2. Isaac Jones 6-1; Noah Harris No height.

Long jump: 1. Isaac Jones 22-2.5; 2. Tadyn Brown 20-9.

Discus: 3. Creighton Tuzzio 133-11; Jordan Butt 110-8.

Shot put: 8. Creighton Tuzzio 40-0; Jordan Butt No distance.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Nathan King, Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Jonah Norton) 45.12.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Jonah Norton, Cooper Phillips, Isaac Jones) 1:34.40.

4x400 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Kade Engstrand, Alex Lihs, Cooper Phillips) 3:41.77.

4x800 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Alex Lihs, Morgan Manes, Ronnie Weidman) 9:10.95.

800-meter medley relay: 1. Clarinda (Wyatt Schmitt, Cooper Phillips, Jonah Norton, Tadyn Brown) 1:37.33.

1,600-meter medley relay: 4. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Kaiden Roop, Alex Lihs, Ronnie Weidman) 4:02.71.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 6. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Levi Wise, Kaiden Roop, Wyatt Schmitt) 1:09.21.