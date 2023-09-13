CLARINDA – The Clarinda Cardinals played two very different volleyball matches in splitting a home Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Cardinals opened the triangular by getting swept by Glenwood 25-14, 25-15 and 25-16. The Cardinals then played at a very high level in the final two sets against Atlantic in earning a 25-21, 25-10, 25-8 victory.

Clarinda head coach Jess Hanafan said the talk after the Glenwood match was about consistency and that they have to be better in making sure they are ready to go.

“Our energy level goes up and down and it’s inconsistent,” Hanafan said. “We have talked about what to do pregame to get ourselves amped up and it needs to be consistent and we need to do it every game. We have the talent and couldn’t ask much more from anybody. We have exactly what we want, we have to go out and do it.”

As good as the last two sets were in the match against the Trojans, the first set didn’t start out well for the Cardinals as Atlantic – who had just lost to Glenwood in the second match of the triangular – came out on fire to take a 9-1 lead.

Brooke Brown helped get Clarinda going from the middle of the front row and the Cardinals used a 6-0 run to take a 17-15 lead. The lead grew to five before the Trojans used a 5-0 run to tie the set at 21 and Hanafan used a timeout. Another kill by Brown ended Atlantic’s run out of the timeout and Addison Wagoner put away the final point for the set win.

Clarinda jumped in front quickly in set two, but led just 10-7 when, with Wagoner at the service line, the Cardinals ran off 14 consecutive points, to nearly finish the set. The Cardinals scored the first four and seven of the first eight in the final set and were never threatened in completing the sweep.

Jerzee Knight led Clarinda with 12 kills in the match and said it was a fun second match of the day.

“We played together well and were all excited,” Knight said. “It was a good match.”

Knight also had 10 kills in the loss against Glenwood and leads the Cardinals in kills this season. She has also showed off a high-risk, high-reward serve that has given her a pretty low serve efficiency, but a team-leading number of aces. She has showed that same attitude and confidence at net as well.

“I look to go up and take a chance,” Knight said. “Whether the ball is in system or out of system. I look for what’s open or I’ll listen to Presley (Jobe) and what she’s telling me and I swing hard.”

The elevation of Knight’s game this year has led the Cardinals to boast a strong offense this season.

“Addison swings hard and has a lot of kills,” Hanafan said. “Carsen (Wellhausen) and Brooke are doing well with a really good kill percentage in the middle. Sage (Howard) swings hard and Dakota (Wise) does a good job mixing up the offense. We have a lot of new plays and a lot of variety and she is communicating with me all the time on what to run.”

Brown finished with eight kills against the Trojans and Wagoner contributed five with Wise recording 17 assists. Wagoner had three kills in the loss to Glenwood

The Cardinals also had 19 service aces against the Trojans, led by Wagoner’s six. Wise and Knight added four each while Jobe ended with three.

The Cardinals couldn’t ever find a rhythm in the opening loss to Glenwood. Clarinda scored the first point of the match, but that was the only Cardinal lead as Hanafan took an early timeout at 10-4. A pair of kills by Knight brought Clarinda within 17-11, but they wouldn’t get much closer.

While the opening set saw a lot of Cardinal errors, Glenwood simply overpowered Clarinda and took away a lot of what the Cardinals were trying to do in the second set. A 6-0 run gave Glenwood early control at 11-3 and the lead ballooned to 14-5 before a Cardinal timeout.

Clarinda found a little rhythm late in the third set, going on a 6-1 run, but the Cardinals were down by 13 when the run started.

Jobe leads Clarinda’s back line. She had nine digs in the opening match and 14 for the night.

“After the first match we talked about that we need something to make us mad,” Jobe said. “After the first set (against Atlantic) we decided we were done. We went on a little run and once we go on a little run, it’s hard to stop us.”

Jobe is less than 40 digs away from 1,000 for her career and looks to be on her way to earning the school record for career digs by the end of the season. She said her teammates deserve those kind of honors just as much as she does and commented on what she focuses on in the back row.

“We have always (in past years) focused on digging a hit, but lately we’re focusing also on covering tips and rolls, which is huge,” Jobe said. “Our block is really good this year, so it’s been a lot different on defense because we’re not only digging hits. We’re working on that and I still need to improve a lot, but I think it’s coming along a lot better.”

Hanafan said a location change for her senior libero this season has made a big difference for her and the rest of the team.

“We moved Presley to left back this year and she’s doing a good job there,” Hanafan said. “She can dig the ball all day. We have worked on eye sequencing so we can read tips and roll shots because we do have a good block. Addison and Jerzee are playing middle back, which opens up the back row attack for them as well.”

Wagoner added four digs in the win over Atlantic. Knight finished with four digs against Glenwood while Wagoner and Lylly Merrill contributed three each.

The Cardinals finished the night with an 8-6 record, 2-3 in conference play. Hanafan said consistency is the key for her team going forward.

“We have to go out and eliminate our errors,” Hanafan said, “and play with a lot of energy. When we play hard with good energy, really good things happen and we’re usually pleased with how the night goes.”

The Cardinals are home again Thursday to battle Harlan before traveling to the Red Oak Tournament Saturday.