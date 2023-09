The Clarinda volleyball team earned a 3-0 home win over East Mills Thursday, Sept. 7.

Each set proved progressively more difficult for the Cardinals, but they earned the win 25-15, 25-19 and 26-24.

Clarinda stats from the match weren’t immediately available.

The Cardinals improved to 7-5 on the season. They are home Tuesday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular with Atlantic and Glenwood.