The Clarinda Cardinals managed just one win at a quad Monday, Aug. 28, in Lenox.

Clarinda beat Mount Ayr 2-0 while dropping 2-1 decisions against the host Tigers and Stanton.

Game scores from the Mount Ayr match were 25-17 and 25-22.

The Cardinals won their first set of the night 25-21 over Lenox, then lost the second set 31-29 before the Tigers completed the comeback with a 15-11 win in set three.

Clarinda also won its first set against Stanton, but couldn’t find a second to secure the win. The Viqueens won 20-25, 25-12 and 15-11.

Clarinda stats from the three matches weren’t immediately available.

The 1-2 mark came in the first matches of the season for the Cardinals, who travel to Lewis Central Thursday to open Hawkeye 10 Conference play.