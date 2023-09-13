Clarinda junior Jerzee Knight reaches for a tip against the Glenwood block Tuesday, Sept. 13. Knight led the Cardinals with 22 kills in the triangular against the Rams and Atlantic.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda senior Presley Jobe digs the ball out of the back row as sophomore teammate Addison Wagoner looks on in support Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Cardinals split two matches at a home triangular against Atlantic and Glenwood.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda junior Dakota Wise sets up the Cardinal offense during a home triangular Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda senior Brooke Brown reaches up for the ball during a Cardinal home loss to Glenwood Tuesday, Sept. 12.
