The Clarinda volleyball team needed all five sets, but won the deciding fifth, earning a 3-2 home win over Harlan Thursday, Sept. 14.

Game scores were 25-12, 17-25, 25-19, 25-27 and 15-11.

Jerzee Knight led the Cardinals with 19 kills while adding 14 digs and three aces. Addison Wagoner contributed 17 kills and seven digs. Brooke Brown also reached double figures offensively with 12 kills. She added five blocks and three digs.

Dakota Wise set up Clarinda's offense with 45 assists. She also recorded a team-best 19 digs and had three kills and two aces.

Presley Jobe reached double figures defensively with 12 digs for the Cardinals. Lylly Merrill recorded six digs and Carsen Wellhausen had three kills.

Clarinda was 86% from the service line with a total of seven aces.

The Cardinals improved to 9-6 with the win and 3-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. They travel to Red Oak Saturday to compete in the Red Oak Tournament.