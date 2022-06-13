Clarinda walks off to win over Fillies softball

CLARINDA – Annika Price opened the home seventh with a bloop double and came around to score the winning run on an error to give the Cardinals a 2-1 win over Shenandoah Friday, June 10.

Ryplee Sunderman had the last swing of the game and hit a ground ball to second base that got past Shenandoah’s Lexi Schebaum, allowing Price to race home.

“I didn’t want to hit a pop fly,” Sunderman said on her last at-bat, “so I just tried to turn on one and Annika knows how to run the bases.”

Sunderman also had the only RBI of the game for the Cardinals on a groundout in the second inning.

Price’s double was only the third hit of the game for the Cardinals, but head coach Seth Allbaugh said it was enough for his girls.

“That was a fun game,” Allbaugh said. “It was a little nerve-wracking at times but our girls responded. We talked before the game about doing the little things and we did those. We moved the runners around to score the run early. We played great defense and Addy (Wagoner) pitched well. It was a good team win.”

A Kaylah Degase single started Clarinda’s run-scoring second inning. She stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and then scored on Sunderman’s groundout.

Shenandoah had eight hits, but could only score one run.

“We had runners on base and we outhit them,” Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said. “Our girls are learning and they played well defensively until that last play. We hit the ball well and we’ll move onto next week, learn from it and hopefully grow from the experience.”

Wagoner struck out three Shenandoah hitters, but gave up just one unearned run in helping Clarinda to its sixth win of the season and third in conference play.

“Addy has done a great job for us,” Allbaugh said, “and Andi (Woods) threw a whale of a game (Thursday) for us, but was a tough luck loser. We have been coming. Our defense and pitching keep getting better. We just need to add the hitting.”

Sunderman is also the Clarinda catcher and has been impressed by her eighth grade teammate.

“Addy knows how to hit her spots,” Sunderman said. “She knows how to pick herself up when she’s down. She knows where to place the ball and she helps us when we’re struggling.”

Jenna Burdorf struck out six in six plus innings in the circle for the Fillies. She gave up just the three hits, one walk and two runs, one earned.

“Jenna pitched well this week,” Coach Burdorf said. “She’s just been a hard-luck loser. She pitched well in Denison and four unearned runs turn into a 6-4 loss. She pitched well (Thursday) against the number nine team in 4A in Creston and loses 7-3 with three unearned runs. Ultimately, (Friday) an unearned run makes the difference. She’s been pitching well and so has Peyton (Athen). I like the growth of our pitchers.”

Brooklen Black led the Shenandoah offense with two hits. The one Clarinda error led to the one Shenandoah run. Lynnae Green reached on that error to start the fourth. Her pinch-runner, Taylor Henderson, was bunted over to second, advanced to third on Caroline Rogers’ infield single and then scored on Reese Spiegel’s groundout.

The Fillies fell to 5-8 overall and 2-6 in the conference while the Cardinals improved to 6-9 on the season and 3-5 in the conference. The two teams play again Thursday in Shenandoah.