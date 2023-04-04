The Clarinda boys track and field team earned the team title at the Jerome Howe Relays Monday, April 3, in Treynor.

It was a record-setting day for the Cardinals and for Shenandoah as well. Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown set the school record in the 100 meter dash. Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin took down a 61-year old school record in the discus and qualified for the Drake Relays in the event.

The Cardinals cruised to the team title with 116 points, well ahead of runner-up Underwood’s 88.33 and Treynor’s 86.33. Shenandoah finished sixth with 64.33, just behind St. Albert’s 69 and IKM-Manning’s 66. There were 14 teams in the field that scored points.

There were lots of big performances, but Laughlin’s day in the discus for the Mustangs was the big one, taking down Don Offenbacker’s school record of 165 feet, 11 inches, which was set in 1962. Laughlin’s best threw of 167 feet gave him the record and also earned him an automatic berth in the Drake Relays later this month, as the throw beat the Blue Standard of 166.

Laughlin was also fourth in the shot put with a best throw off 44-10. Teammate Kemper Long finished fifth in the discus at 121.

Shenandoah had two other wins on the night. Brody Cullin won the 200 meter dash title in 22.99 seconds. He also anchored the winning sprint medley relay team. He was joined by Tysen Shaw, Hunter Dukes and Alex Razee in a winning time of 1:39.64.

The quartet of Shaw, Dukes, Razee and Cullin added a runner-up finish in the 4x100 relay in 46.07 and a third-place mark in the 4x200 in 1:35.58. Dukes was also fifth in the 100 in 11.63.

Brown’s school record came in the 100 and it came without a win as his time of 11.22 was fastest in Clarinda history, but .03 behind St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan. Brown was also second in the 200 in 23.04 and won the long jump with a best leap of 20-6.75. Brown’s day also included a third-place run in the 4x400 meter relay in 3:53.92. Alec Wyman, Kade Engstrand and Wyatt Schmitt were also part of that relay.

The individual events were where Clarinda did much of its much scoring on the day with Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner having another great day in the distance events. After breaking the 10 minute mark in the 3,200 last week, Schaapherder lowered his top time again with a winning time of 9:51.27, beating St. Albert’s Colin Lillie by six seconds. Wagoner was third in the same event in 10:41.23.

Schaapherder was second and Wagoner third in the 800 in 4:51.21 and 5:01.13. The duo placed third and sixth in the 1600 with Schaapherder third in 4:51.21 and Wagoner sixth in 5:01.13.

Wyman placed fourth in the 400 in 56.22 for the Cardinals. Schmitt and Xavier DeGroot were fourth and fifth in the 110 hurdles with Schmitt crossing the finish line in 16.81 and DeGroot in 16.89. Creighton Tuzzio added a fourth-place discus throw of 126-2.

The Cardinals added a third-place mark in the shuttle hurdle relay with DeGroot, Schmitt, Kaiden Roop and Levi Wise finishing in 1:07.36.

The Cardinals finished between fifth and seventh in each of the other relays.

Clarinda and Shenandoah are on the track again Thursday at Clarinda.

Full Clarinda and Shenandoah results (top 8 places noted)

Team scores: 1. Clarinda 116; 6. Shenandoah 64.33.

100 meter dash: 2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 11.22; 5. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 11.63; Noah Harris, Clarinda 12.18; Xavier Martin, Shenandoah 12.63.

200 meter dash: 1. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 22.99; 2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 23.04; 8. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 23.81; Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 24.16.

400 meter dash: 4. Alec Wyman, Clarinda 56.22; 7. Cole Graham, Shenandoah 56.77; Morgan Manes, Clarinda 1:00.57; River Smithhisler, Shenandoah 1:03.01.

800 meter run: 2. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 2:07.65; 3. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda 2:11.14; Dalton Kellogg, Shenandoah 2:36.68; Wyatt Baldwin, Shenandoah 2:56.02.

1,600 meter run: 3. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 4:51.21; 6. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda 5:01.13; Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 5:49.61; Tyler Babe, Shenandoah No time given.

3,200 meter run: 1. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 9:51.27; 3. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda 10:41.23; Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah No time given.

110-meter hurdles: 4. Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 16.81; 5. Xavier DeGroot, Clarinda 16.89; Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 18.58; Cole Scamman, Shenandoah 19.57.

400-meter hurdles: 8. Jonah Norton, Clarinda 1:05.77; Cole Scamman, Shenandoah 1:06.44; Noah Harris, Clarinda 1:06.95; Matthew Moutray, Shenandoah 1:08.77.

High jump: 6. Noah Harris, Clarinda 5-4; 7. Cole Graham, Shenandoah 5-2; 8. Treyvein Thompson, Shenandoah 5-0.

Long jump: 1. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 20-6.75; Ayden Sunderman, Clarinda 17-2; Cole Graham, Shenandoah 16-8; Cole Scamman, Shenandoah 15-10.

Shot put: 4. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 44-10; Kemper Long, Shenandoah 39-7; Corban Hunter, Clarinda 36-10.5; Jordan Butt, Clarinda 36-6.25.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 167-0; 4. Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda 126-2; 5. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 121-0; Jordan Butt, Clarinda 95-9.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Brody Cullin) 46.07; 6. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Ayden Sunderman, Adam Johnson, Kaiden Roop) 47.77.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Tysen Shaw, Brody Cullin) 1:35.58; 5. Clarinda (Kaiden Roop, Ronnie Weidman, Cooper Phillips, Adam Johnson) 1:39.47.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Tadyn Brown, Kade Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt) 3:53.92; Shenandoah (Cole Graham, Ayden Johnson, Xavier Martin, Zane McManis) 4:06.28.

4x800 meter relay: 7. Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Alex Lihs, Morgan Manes, Ronnie Weidman) 9:44.42; Shenandoah (Rafe Rodewald, Tyler Babe, Dalton Kellogg, Braden Mick) 10:18.12.

800 meter medley relay: 1. Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Brody Cullin) 1:39.64; 5. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Kade Engstrand, Adam Johnson, Jonah Norton) 1:44.04.

1600 meter medley relay: 6. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Ayden Sunderman, Taten Eighmy, Alex Lihs) 4:19.46; 7. Shenandoah (Zane McManis, Treyvein Thompson, Ayden Johnson, Rafe Rodewald) 4:19.49.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Kaiden Roop, Levi Wise) 1:07.36; Shenandoah (Cole Scamman, Ben Labrum, Matthew Moutray, Gage Sample) 1:14.29.