CLARINDA – The Clarinda Cardinals earned the boys team title and the boys and girls individual titles at their home cross country meet Thursday, Sept. 7, held on the former Clarinda Academy campus.

Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner finished in the top two spots for the Cardinal boys, helping them score 26 points and win the team title. Shenandoah was third with 83 points.

Raenna Henke won the girls race for the Cardinals, who finished second in the team race with 40 points, 15 behind Atlantic.

The Shenandoah girls, Essex girls and Essex boys didn’t have enough athletes in the field to post a team score.

Schaapherder put up a time of 16 minutes, 18 seconds, beating teammate Wagoner by 44 seconds. Wagoner was then 46 seconds clear of third-place Emmanuel Grass of Red Oak.

“Treyton and Kyle ran together for the first mile,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said. “Treyton took off in the second mile and distanced himself even further in the third mile. Treyton ran the second fastest time of his career and he looks stronger every time he races. Kyle ran a solid first mile. He wasn’t going to keep the same pace as Treyton, but held onto second easily.”

Alex Lihs gave the Cardinals a third spot in the top five, taking fifth in 17:57.

“It was a lot of fun,” LIhs said on his race. “I got out pretty slow because I wanted to conserve some energy. I wanted to pick off Emmanuel at the end, but he got me, same with the Riverside kid. There is lots to learn from this, but it was a great race.”

Mayer liked what she saw from one of her seniors in Lihs.

“Alex battled Emmanuel to try to stay with Treyton and Kyle,” Mayer said. “It was marvelous to watch Alex attack the entire race and see him empty his tank. He continues to improve, which helped our boys win their home meet.”

Clarinda’s 26 points were 17 clear of runner-up Atlantic.

Hayden Hash and Grant Barr were Clarinda’s final scorers, finishing 13th and 14th with times of 18:53 and 18:54. There were unlimited entries in both races, but it was Morgan Manes and Jonah Norton earning the final two varsity spots for the Cardinals. Manes was 29th in 20:18 and Norton 32nd in 20:37.

Other Cardinals in the field were: Malcolm Taylor, Creighton Bird, Corban Hunter, Ben Miller, Isaiah Stogdill, Jack Kline, Robin Lin, Cesar Zavala and Garrison Hickey.

Luke Daoust earned a ninth-place finish in 18:27 to lead Shenandoah to a third-place team finish.

“I was hoping to start out fast and I did,” Daoust said. “I slowed a little, but was able to come back for the last mile.”

Shenandoah raced to a third-place team finish with 83 points, edging Red Oak by six. Mustang head coach Andy Campbell said his team ran well.

“I was very proud of how the guys raced (Thursday),” Campbell said. “They got out much quicker early in the race and it put them with a stronger group of competitors. They definitely took a step forward. Luke got out much faster and it helped him. He is running tough as a freshman and is very coachable.”

Davin Holste and Hunter Kellogg weren’t far from each other in nabbing Shenandoah’s next two spots with Holste finishing 22nd in 19:55 and Kellogg 24th in 19:59. Andrew Lawrence and Dalton Kellogg were the other two scorers for the Mustangs with Lawrence taking 31st in 20:28 and Dalton Kellogg 34th in 20:43.

“Davin and Hunter worked together for most for most of the race,” Campbell said. “Hunter was way more aggressive (Thursday) and Davin did a great job of leading them. Andrew continues to run strong. He is our most consistent runner. Dalton had a very strong finish. He had some people we needed him to beat at the end of the race and he got it done for the team.”

The final two varsity spots belonged to Rafe Rodewald in 45th in 21:38 and Conor O’Hara in 54th in 22:18.

Other Mustangs in the field were: Jonah Chandler, Ryan Lawrence, Will Stevenson, Hendrix Palmer, Luke Mather, Michael Gearhart and Carter Phipps.

Essex had three boys in the field for the first time this season. Tony Racine was again the leader for the Trojans as he just missed a place in the top 10, finishing 11th in 18:35.

Isaiah Sholes and Keaton Anderson completed Essex’s lineup with Sholes finishing 76th in 25:13 and Anderson 84th in 29:29.

The Essex girls had just one athlete in the field as freshman Ella Sandahl finished in 31st in 25:38.

The Shenandoah girls had four athletes competing, led by Hailey Egbert, who was the third fastest finisher in the 72-athlete field, claiming a time of 21:01.

"Hailey ran a smart, competitive race," Shenandoah co-head coach Emma Roberts said. "She went out at the start and stayed focused on maintaining her front position. Hailey is one of the top runners in the area and we are hoping she becomes confident of the fact she should be with the leaders every time she toes the line."

Zoe Young finished 21st for the Fillies in 24:28. Caroline Campbell was 50th in 28:56 and Abby Kutzli was 63rd in 33:38.

"Our athletes are continuing to improve each day and learning how to compete rather than just run," Shenandoah co-head coach Liz Skillern said. "Zoe is a dual-sport athlete and continues to show improvement. It was terrific to have Caroline compete in her first meet after the hard work she has been putting in at practice. Abby joined us late, but we are glad to add her to our pack."

Henke took the meet championship in a time of 20:21, beating the field by 18 seconds.

“Raenna led from start to finish without anyone closing the 100-meter gap,” Mayer said. “Raenna looked strong from the start and never weakened. She has had to change her race strategy this year. She wasn’t accustomed to leading races from the gun, but this has been working well for her.”

The Cardinals had two additional top 10 finishes as Riley King placed sixth in 22:00 and Elaina Hesse eighth in 22:30. King said she had a good race and is enjoying her season so far in her first year with the Cardinals.

“It’s a good support system and it’s great having good friends on your team lifting you up and pushing you to make the best version of yourself,” King said.

Mayer said King and Hesse have complemented each other quite well so far this season.

“Elaina has a fantastic start and strong finish while Riley runs at a consistent pace for the entire middle of the race,” Mayer said. “Elaina helps Riley work on her speed in practice, and in races and Riley helps Elaina pace and push herself during the parts of the race where it is toughest mentally.”

The next three Cardinals were in a big pack together in Alexa Barnes, Kylar Downey and Addison Moore, finishing 18th, 19th and 20th in 24:21, 24:22 and 24:23.

“Alexa, Kylar and Addison ran in a pack to try and break up Atlantic’s large group of girls,” Mayer said. “They finished the race within a second of each other, giving their all to help the team to a strong second-place finish.”

While the Cardinals were 15 points behind Atlantic, they were well ahead of third-place Riverside’s 86.

Charlotte Gerdts earned the final varsity spot for the Cardinals, placing 22nd in 24:51.

Other Cardinals in the field were: Elayna Kirchner, Richlyn Muff, Britney Kolamneo, Hannah Higgins and Aubrey Renander.

The Clarinda and Shenandoah teams are back on the course Monday at Red Oak while Essex doesn’t run again until a Thursday trip to Southwest Valley.