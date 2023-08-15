The Clarinda cross country teams are well-represented in the preseason rankings released Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15, by the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.

The team rankings were released Tuesday and have the Clarinda boys ranked 11th and the Clarinda girls at No. 13, in Class 2A. The top 20 in all four classes are ranked, both boys and girls.

Both Clarinda teams return five members that competed at last season’s state meet.

Three Clarinda Cardinals were also ranked individually. The IATC released its top 30 for both boys and girls in all four classes Monday, Aug. 14.

After finishing ninth and 17th at last season’s state meet, Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner enter the season ranked fifth and 10th in Class 2A. Raenna Henke leads the Clarinda girls at No. 14, after finishing 21st at last fall’s state meet.

The Cardinals open the season Monday at Shenandoah in a meet that has been moved from Tuesday to Monday at 9 a.m. because of forecasted heat early next week.