Four Clarinda Cardinals and one Shenandoah Mustang earned all-district honors from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association in teams released Thursday, July 20.

Clarinda senior James McCall and junior Cole Baumgart were named to the first team of the Class 2A Southwest District team. McCall was one of three pitchers named to the first team after sporting a 5-2 record and a 1.27 ERA over 49 2/3 innings with 56 strikeouts this season. Baumgart was a utility pick to the first team. He ended the year with a .475 batting average with 21 runs scored and 19 RBIs in 21 games.

Shenandoah freshman Logan Twyman was a second team selection as a pitcher. Twyman ended the season with a 2-2 record and a 3.40 ERA. He struck out 44 batters in 35 innings.

Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown and Andrew Jones were also second team selections. Brown was the second team shortstop, while Jones was a utility selection. Brown — a senior — batted .297 for the Cardinals with a .531 on-base percentage, scoring 32 runs, driving in eight and stealing 26 bases. Jones — a junior — ended the season with a .304 batting average, 16 runs scored and 18 RBIs.

There were a total of 30 players named to the Southwest District Team in Class 2A.