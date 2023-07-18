There were five Clarinda Cardinals and two Shenandoah Mustangs that earned Hawkeye 10 All-Conference baseball honors in teams released Monday, July 17, by the conference.

Clarinda’s Cole Baumgart was one of eight unanimous selections to the first team, while teammate James McCall was one of eight additional first team members.

Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown was selected to the second team, while teammates Andrew Jones and Creighton Tuzzio were honorable mention selections.

Shenandoah’s Logan Twyman was a second team selection, while teammate Camden Lorimor earned honorable mention recognition.

Baumgart led the Cardinals with a .475 batting average on the season to go with 21 runs scored and 19 RBIs. He had 28 hits in 21 games played with 10 of those hits going for extra bases.

The other seven unanimous first team selections were Ty Thomson and Luke Woltmann of Lewis Central, Cade Sears and Stephen Leinen of Harlan, Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson, Red Oak’s Dawson Bond and Brendan Monahan of St. Albert.

McCall was the ace of Clarinda’s pitching staff and finished the season with a 5-2 record and a 1.27 ERA in eight starts. He struck out 56 opposing hitters in 49 2/3 innings. He also hit .185 with 11 runs scored and nine RBIs.

The remaining first team picks were Kuemper’s Logan Sibenaller and Ethan Loew, Easton O’Brien of Atlantic, Creston’s Cael Turner, Denison’s Jaxon Wessel, JD Colpitts of Glenwood and St. Albert’s Cael Hobbs.

Clarinda’s Brown was one of 16 second team selections. Brown hit .297 for the Cardinals with 32 runs scored and eight RBIs. He also stole 26 bases.

Twyman was the only freshman recognized by the conference. He made eight appearances on the mound for Shenandoah, five starts, and finished 2-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 35 innings. He also hit .151 with six runs scored and six RBIs.

Harlan and Lewis Central boasted three second team selections each. Jozef Reisz, Hayden Soma and Quinn Koesters represented the Cyclones, while Lewis Central’s Parker Heller, Brady Hetzel and Casey Clair were recognized. Other second team picks were Risto Lappala and Trent Patton of Glenwood, Carter Putney and Koby Lampman of Kuemper, Colton Brennan and Jeremiah Sherrill of St. Albert, Creston’s Kyle Strider and Red Oak’s Landon Couse.

Shenandoah’s Lorimor was a .267 hitter for the season with 16 runs scored and 15 RBIs. He also pitched 31 2/3 innings, going 2-4 with a 7.52 ERA and 33 strikeouts to earn honorable mention recognition.

Jones and Tuzzio were Clarinda’s honorable mention selections. Jones hit .304 for the Cardinals with 16 runs scored and 18 RBIs while Tuzzio hit .189 with seven runs scored and nine RBIs. Tuzzio also pitched 34 1/3 innings, sporting a 3-2 record with a 4.28 ERA and 50 strikeouts.

The remaining honorable mention selections were the Kuemper trio of Benicio Lujano, Mason Knerl and Trevor Rial, Jayden Proehl and Carter Pellett of Atlantic, Nolan Clark and Ryan Turner of Glenwood, Braydon Ernst and Brock Lemrick of Harlan, Payton Fort and Logan Manz of Lewis Central, Creston’s Parker Varner, Denison’s Cody Schulte, Red Oak’s Chase Roeder and St. Albert’s Owen Marshall.