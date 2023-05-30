Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Clarinda’s senior duo of Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley earned their second straight state doubles medal, finishing seventh at the Class 1A State Doubles Tennis Tournament, played Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.

Teammates Avery Walter and Brooke Brown also competed in the doubles draw and won one match before being eliminated by their teammates, one win shy of securing a medal.

Cole and Hartley entered the tournament as the number two seed, but Clarinda head coach Randy Pullen said they played tight the entire first day. They lost their first set of their first match 6-1 to Paige Owens and Isabelle Pierce of Central DeWitt. The Clarinda duo was able to rebound and win the next two sets 7-5 and 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Their stay on the championship side of the bracket ended there, however, with a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Presley Blommers and Lucy Roach of Oskaloosa.

Walter and Brown, meanwhile, drew the tournament’s top seed — Avery Hogan and Kate Holton — of Waterloo Columbus Catholic in the first round and the Clarinda duo lost 6-0, 6-1. Brown and Walter earned a state win in their next match beating Alloree Else and Lily VanDusseldorp of Pella 6-3, 6-3 in a first round consolation match.

Then, the Clarinda girls had to play each other.

“They played each other in the regional final,” Pullen said, “and couldn’t believe they had to again at the state level. We drove four hours for them to play each other. It was a good match.”

Cole and Hartley rolled 6-1 in the first set, but then battled their way to a 7-5 win in the second set, eliminating their teammates and advancing to the tournament’s second day. It was a tough way for Walter and Brown to go out, with their two losses coming to the tournament’s top two seeds and the last one to their teammates, but it was a great season.

“Avery and Brooke set a goal at the beginning of the season to make it to state,” Pullen said, “and they were so very happy to make it.”

The win for Cole and Hartley moved them into Saturday and guaranteed them two more matches with anywhere between fifth and eighth place guaranteed.

Cole and Hartley opened Saturday with a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Haley Gossman and Annalise Skrade of Decorah. That dropped the Clarinda duo into the seventh-place match and Pullen said his top girls played “extremely well” in a 6-3, 6-4 win over Ruby Smith and Isabel Tobin of Cedar Rapids Xavier.

“Winning a second medal is a great honor as many players don’t get the chance to win one,” Pullen said. “Over the years they learned to be more aggressive and knew what the other one was going to do.”

Cole, Hartley and Walter are all seniors and will finish their career Tuesday at the state team final four.