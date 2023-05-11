ATLANTIC — Clarinda’s Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley won their second straight regional tennis championship Wednesday, May 10, in Atlantic, to advance to their second state doubles tournament in as many years. And, they’ll be joined by teammates Avery Walter and Brooke Brown, who finished second in the regional doubles tournament to earn a state berth.

The Cardinal quartet were just about joined by another teammate as Riley Nothwehr dropped two close sets in the semifinal round of the singles draw, finishing one win short.

Shenandoah was also in the nine-team field, but managed just one match win.

For Hartley and Cole, it was the day they expected as they only dropped nine games over their four match wins and Cole said to make it to the state tournament again and have Walter and Brown join them is really special.

“It’s been a goal of Mayson and mine since sophomore year to go to state and now this is our second time,” Cole said, “and first with Brooke and Avery. I’m so proud of all of us.”

Clarinda head coach Randy Pullen said it’s another amazing accomplishment for a duo that has led his program for the last three seasons.

“They were the No. 1 seed,” Pullen said, “and no one argued about that and they won all their matches in straight sets. They were the regional champion last year and are a three-time Hawkeye 10 champion.”

Cole and Hartley started with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ava Slater and Rachael Rynearson of Audubon and then beat Kuemper’s Sophia Rohe and Ella Schwarte 6-1, 6-1. Their toughest set came in the semifinal opener against fourth-seed Brooklyn Damgaard and Lani Bergantzel of Lewis Central. It was a back and forth first set all the way with the Clarinda duo making the plays they needed too at the end for a 6-4 set win. They rolled to a 6-0 win in set two to secure the state berth.

“We got our kinks out early,” Hartley said, “and started a little slow in the semis, but we finished well.”

Pullen said the friendship Cole and Hartley share is part of what has made them such a dynamic team over the last three years.

“They know each other well,” Pullen said, “and if you listen to them play, their communication is super. They constantly talk to each other and have a lot of energy.”

Pullen said he tried to get Walter and Brown on a seed line, but wasn’t able to do it. As an unseeded player, the draw is random and they were matched up with the second seed, Oasis Opheim and Lexi Opheim of Lewis Central, in the first round. The Clarinda duo won a close first set 7-5 and then rolled to a 6-2 second set to advance.

Walter said that win was a good one.

“The win over Lewis Central paved the way for us,” Walter said. “I’m glad we made it (to state) and it’s the last year for us three (Walter, Hartley and Cole).”

Walter and Brown’s toughest match was their quarterfinal against Shenandoah’s last remaining contender in Brooke Hays and Gabi Jacobs. The Clarinda duo needed a tiebreak to win the first set 7-3. Then after Shenandoah led much of the second set, the Cardinal duo found the points they needed late for a 7-5 win in set two.

From there, Pullen said Walter and Brown may have played their best tennis of the season in a 6-2, 6-1 win over Georgie Bohnet and Lexi Narmi of St. Albert in the semifinals to secure their berth in the state field.

“Coach (Jon) Cole and I knew they could do it,” Pullen said. “We drew Lewis Central in the first round and thought that was in our favor and it was. We won that fairly easily, struggled a little with Shenandoah, but played really well against St. Albert and we have two teams going to state.”

That set up an all-Clarinda final, which Cole and Hartley dominated. They won the first set 6-0 and led the second set 5-0, only to see Walter and Brown take the next two games before falling 6-2.

This will be the first state appearance for Walter and Brown.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Brown said. “I never saw myself going to state.”

Cole and Hartley will look to improve on a sixth-place finish from last year. Pullen said they should be able to get a top four seed in the doubles draw. Hartley added the goal is to improve on last year’s finish.

The state tournament is scheduled for May 26-27 at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo.

Nothwehr was the three seed in the singles draw and rolled into the semifinals, beating Glenwood’s Kaitlyn Mullanix 6-1, 6-0 and Keziah Janssen of Kuemper 6-1, 6-2. She then gave second-seed Landry Miller of St. Albert all she wanted in the semifinal match. Miller won a hard-fought first set 6-4 and enjoyed a 5-2 lead in the second set only to see Nothwehr storm back to tie the set at five. Miller would respond for a 7-5 win to nab a place in the state tournament.

Nothwehr then had another battle with Audubon’s Audrey Jensen for third place. In a match that featured several long points, Jensen controlled it early, winning the first set 6-3 and then Nothwehr controlled set two 6-2. Nothwehr had a 7-3 lead in the 10-point super tiebreak to decide the match and then had multiple match points, but Jensen rallied to capture third-place 11-9.

Clarinda’s other entry in the field was Emma Stogdill, who drew top-seed and eventual champion Lanee Olsen of Lewis Central in the first round. Pullen said Stogdill made her work, but Olsen advanced 6-0, 6-2.

For Shenandoah, it wasn’t the day head coach Brian Daoust expected with just one match win, but he said he’s super proud of his team.

“Nobody gave up, nobody was hanging their heads and we played well in all of our matches,” Daoust said. “We knew we were the underdog going in and we felt our region was loaded. I was pretty happy with our draws.”

He said the biggest shocker came in singles where Abby Martin drew Kuemper’s Kaylie Simons, their No. 5 player, and Daoust said Simons played exceptionally well, answering everything Martin threw at her in a 6-0, 6-2 win.

Cadence Gough did a nice job against Harlan’s No. 2 player, Sammy Swenson, in the first round, but lost 6-4, 6-4.

Emma Olson and Auri Trowbridge were matched up with Rohe and Schwarte of Kuemper in the first round of the doubles draw and, while the Shenandoah pair had some success, the Kuemper duo earned the win 6-2, 6-3.

“We had a couple runs against them,” Daoust said, “but couldn’t string enough together down the stretch. Emma went out playing her style of tennis by hitting some booming serves and solid backhand cross-court shots with topspin.”

Hays and Jacobs were Shenandoah’s winners on the day, beating Kate Hughes and Addie Newberry of Glenwood 6-4, 6-2 in the first round, but couldn’t close out a set win against Walter and Brown of Clarinda.

“Those two really have something and it starts with attitude and belief,” Daoust said. “They are always scheming a way to gain the advantage and they are good at adapting. We had the Clarinda team on the ropes in both sets, but they came from behind and closely pulled out both. It was a little disheartening to find out (Clarinda) beat the St. Albert team handily in the semifinal, knowing how close we were. But that will only drive them harder for next year’s tournament.”

The Fillies and Cardinals could match up Saturday in second round play of the Class 1A Region 1 Team Tournament. Both teams will be in Atlantic with the Cardinals playing the host Trojans and the Fillies matching up with Southwest Valley in the opening round. The first round winners then meet up in the second round later in the day.