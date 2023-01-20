Clarinda's Cole signs with Morningside tennis

CLARINDA — Clarinda four-sport senior Taylor Cole has decided to pursue tennis at the next level and will compete for Morningside University in Sioux City.

Cole signed with the Morningside tennis program Friday, Jan. 20, during a ceremony at Clarinda High School. Besides starring for Clarinda’s highly-successful tennis program the last two years, Cole is also part of the basketball, volleyball and track and field programs at Clarinda and does all of them at a high level. She said the decision to play tennis was the toughest one to make.

“Choosing between volleyball and tennis was a hard decision,” Cole said, “and I thought maybe about being a dual sport athlete. But, tennis had always been a big part for me and I didn’t want to give that up.”

Morningside head tennis coach Alex Struck also made the trip for the ceremony. He’s a Morningside graduate and said one of his best friends in college was current Clarinda teacher and coach Logan Peterson. Struck said it was Peterson that introduced him to Cole.

“(Logan) thought (Taylor) may be a good fit,” Struck said, “and in talking with her and watching her play, I love her competitive spirit and her passion to be a leader. It was apparent after watching one match that she’s a team leader and can add a lot to our program.”

Cole said that introduction to the Morningside tennis program took place about a year and a half ago and said the tennis program and the university itself stood out over other possible opportunities for her.

“I went on a visit there and loved the campus,” Cole said. “I love the program and the facilities. I connected right away with the coach and the team and I love it.”

Last spring, Cole helped lead Clarinda to its first team state tournament appearance since 1983. She also qualified for the state doubles tournament with classmate Mayson Hartley and placed sixth overall. Cole said it’s been a fun last couple years and with everybody back from last year’s team, Cole said the goals are even higher for this spring.

“We want to qualify for state and get past the first round as a team,” Cole said, “and Mayson and I are going for another medal.”

Cole said consistency will be her key going forward to adjust to playing the game at the college level. She joins a Morningside program that has athletes from not just all over the country, but from around the world and Struck said he sees no problem with Cole fitting right in to their family atmosphere.

“We look for people who love to compete, are focused on academic and are good people,” Struck said. “She checks all the boxes and we feel like she can be a leader for our program her freshman year and for years to come. We’re thrilled to have her.”

Cole plans to enroll in the college’s radiology program with the goal of becoming a radiology technologist.