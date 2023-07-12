Clarinda senior Kaylah Degase and sophomore Jerzee Knight were unanimous selections to the Hawkeye 10 Conference All-Conference softball team, released Tuesday, July 11.

Shenandoah’s Jenna Burdorf was also named to the 16-athlete first team.

In all, there were five Clarinda Cardinals and four Shenandoah Fillies who earned all-conference recognition.

Knight hit .381 at the top of the Clarinda lineup with nine doubles, three triples and one home run. She scored a team-high 43 runs and drove in 24. She also led the team with 32 stolen bases.

Degase hit .336 for the season with six doubles, three triples and one home run. She scored 27 times and drove in 26.

Burdorf hit .509 over Shenandoah’s 30 games with 55 hits. She scored 29 runs and drove in 11. She added 22 stolen bases. She also pitched for the Fillies, winning four games with a 3.05 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings.

Riley Wood of Atlantic, Neveah Randall of Creston and Glenwood’s Alli Koontz were the other unanimous selections to the first team.

Other first team selections were Daile Keeler, Jersey Foote and Ava Adamson of Creston, Ava Rush and Lila Wiederstein of Atlantic, Kierra Hocstein and Alexis Narmi of St. Albert, Glenwood’s Sarah Kolle, Kuemper’s Kaci Peter and Avery Heller of Lewis Central.

Lylly Merrill and Ryplee Sunderman of Clarinda as well as Shenandoah’s Lynnae Green were all second team selection.

Green led the Fillies with 27 RBIs as she hit eight doubles and a home run, finishing the season with a .306 batting average. She scored 17 runs and stole 10 bases.

Merrill hit .337 for the Cardinals and led the team with 31 RBIs. She hit six doubles, one home run and scored 14 runs. She also won six games in the circle, striking out 27 in 51 1/3 innings with a 3.95 ERA.

Sunderman hit .303 while manning the catcher position for the Cardinals. She scored 31 runs and drove in 22. She also stole 19 bases.

Other second team selections were Claire Schroeder, Makenna Schroeder and Zoey Kirchhoff of Atlantic. Mila Kuhns and Taryn Fredrickson of Creston, Ashlyn Herrig and Kiana Schulz of Denison, Glenwood’s Brynn Schrock, Harlan’s Ellie Ineson, Kaylie Diercksen of Kuemper, Gracie Hays of Lewis Central, Red Oak’s Jaydin Lindsay and St. Albert’s Jessica McMartin.

Clarinda’s Brynn Isaacson and the Shenandoah duo of Kylie Foutch and Caroline Rogers were honorable mention selections to the all-conference team.

Isaacson hit .306 in her first high school season. She scored 37 runs and drove in 19 while contributing four doubles, one triple and five home runs.

Rogers matched Burdorf with a team-best 29 runs scored for the Fillies. She drove in 10 while also leading the team with 37 stolen bases.

Foutch hit .217, capping her first year in Shenandoah. She scored 12 runs and drove in 10.

Other honorable mention selections were Sophie Hagle and Keely Coen of Creston, Haylee Wilcox and Alyssa Griffin of Lewis Central, Tymberlee Bentley and Merced Ramirez of Red Oak, Atlantic’s Claire Pellett, Denison’s Claire Leinen, Faith Weber of Glenwood, Ella Plagman of Harlan, Kuemper’s Ellie Sibbel and St. Albert’s Katelynn Hendricks.