GLENWOOD — Clarinda junior Karson Downey is headed back to the state wrestling tournament.

Downey easily won both of his matches to win the 182 pound championship at the Class 2A District 5 Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday, Feb. 11 at Glenwood High School.

Downey was the only Cardinal to qualify for the state tournament, which begins Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

“(Going to state) means a lot with all the early mornings and all of those practices,” Downey said. “I spent the whole year working for this and I’m glad it paid off.”

Downey entered the tournament as the bracket’s top seed and received a bye into the semifinals. He pinned Shenandoah's Jacob Rystrom in his semifinal match and then rolled in the final, beating Atlantic’s Brenden Casey by a 10-1 major decision. Casey hasn’t beaten Downey this season, but all of the matches had been close until Saturday.

“(Downey) continued to look to score,” Clarinda head coach Jared Bevins said, “and he continued working thinking he would feel good at the end. When he does that, there aren’t many who can beat him. He did what he was supposed to do and then some. We had been focusing on widening the gap (on Casey) and he got it done.”

Downey said patience was the key against Casey. After leading 2-0 after the first period, he scored five second period points and didn’t let up all the way through to earn bonus points in the win.

“I didn’t force anything,” Downey said. “I was patient on bottom and on top and everything worked well.”

Downey was one of two Cardinals who entered the district tournament in the IAwrestle state rankings. The other one, Jase Wilmes, was unable to compete after suffering an injury during practice earlier in the week.

The next three best finishers for Clarinda took home third-place medals. The top two in each weight bracket qualify for the state tournament.

The Cardinals scored 83 team points to place fifth in the eight-team field.

Bryson Harris, Jaxon Miers and Dominick Polsley were Clarinda’s third-place finishers. All three won their third-place match.

Miers was the only one of the trio who earned a wrestleback opportunity, but he was pinned in the first period by Harlan’s Zane Bendorf. Miers had a bye into the 195 pound semifinals, where he lost to Glenwood’s CJ Carter. Miers battled back into the second place wrestleback with two consolation wins. He won by fall in the consolation semifinals and then earned a 6-3 decision over Atlantic’s Cohen Bruce in the third-place match.

Harris lost a tough 1-0 decision in the 285 pound semifinals against Glenwood’s Trent Patton. The loss was the only one for Harris in four matches. He earned a pair of first period falls, including over Shenandoah’s Steven Perkins in the third-place match, and beat Southwest Iowa’s Brandon Orozco 7-1 in a consolation semifinal.

Polsley also had a 3-1 day, with his only loss coming by fall to Shenandoah’s Jayden Dickerson in the semifinals. Polsley and Dickerson were scoreless going into the third period, but Dickerson was able to earn a reversal and then turned and pinned Polsley. Polsley’s other three wins were all by fall, including over Bret Van Baale of Harlan in the third-place match.

Landen Carson and Leland Woodruff earned fourth-place medals for Clarinda.

Carson won his opening match, pinning Jadyn Cox of Atlantic in the first period. Carson lost by fall in the semifinals and then dropped a 5-4 decision to Shenandoah’s Ethan Laughlin in the third-place match at 132. It was a match that featured no scoring in the final period.

Woodruff opened his day with a win by major decision in the quarterfinals, but he then lost by technical fall to Red Oak’s Dawson Bond in the semifinals. Woodruff worked a pin in the consolation semifinals before losing an 11-5 decision to Brent Masker of Atlantic in the third-place match.

Ryan Skeripski and Mason Nally were also in the field for the Cardinals, but neither won a match. Nally was close in his third-place match at 220, losing a 3-1 decision to Harlan’s Matt Schwery.

“We fought well when we were in bad positions,” Bevins said of the members of his team who saw their season end Saturday. “That was good to see. It would have been better if some of those matches went one way instead of the other. There wasn’t a whole lot left out there (Saturday).”

The Cardinals have just one left standing in Downey and Bevins said expectations are high for his junior, who lost both of his matches in his first state tournament appearance last season.

“He’s capable of winning against anybody he’s up against,” Bevins said. “Nobody is going to look forward to wrestling him. He can get out on bottom, turn guys on top and can take down guys from his feet. If you can do all those you’re dangerous.”

Downey called last season’s state experience “unreal,” and he’s ready for another opportunity.

“I have beaten and been competitive with previous place-winners and ranked kids,” Downey said. “I know I can get there. I want to beat more people I’m not supposed to beat.”

The Class 2A portion of the state tournament is the second session each of the first three days of the state tournament, starting at 1:30 p.m. each day.