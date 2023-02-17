CLARINDA – One of the sprinters on Clarinda’s boys track and field team with state meet experience has signed to continue to compete in the sport at the next level.

Senior Nathan King signed with Concordia track and field during a ceremony at Clarinda High School Friday, Feb. 17.

King said he had been in contact with the school for quite some time.

“A couple years ago, I went to a camp out there and thought this was a good spot,” King said. “I went back this past spring and thought this was a contender, and then I went back again just to make sure and knew that’s where I wanted to go.”

King said he made the decision to attend the Seward, Nebraska-based school in November.

“I walked on campus day one and it felt like a second home,” King said. “Getting to know Coach Matt (Beisel) was a great experience. I really like the way the program is set up and how the school is run.”

King has one more season to compete for Clarinda. He said he loves running and competing and has spent the offseason making sure his senior season this spring is a good one.

“I am trying to work on my top-end speed and not have that offseason fall off,” King said. "I’m working on improving in certain areas like my start. I would really like to get my 100 (meter dash) to that sub-11 (second) mark, make it to state in at least two events and bring home some hardware for the team.”

Official track and field practice can begin Monday, Feb. 20. The Cardinals plan to run in two indoor meets and then open the outdoor season Thursday, March 23, in Carroll.

King plans on majoring in agricultural science and minoring in ag business at Concordia.