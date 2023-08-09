Clarinda A’s pitcher Tucker Starling has been named the MINK League Pitcher of the Year.

Starling led the A’s all season, finishing 6-0 with a 1.31 ERA in seven starts during the season. He gave up just eight runs, seven earned, in 48 innings. He struck out 36.

Starling’s best performance of the season was likely his final one, when he threw a complete game with eight strikeouts, in the A’s 6-1 win over Carroll in the North Division Wild Card Game Monday, July 24.

Starling helped lead the A’s to a 30-18 season.