A Clarinda middle school student recently returned from the country of Bulgaria where she earned the Most Outstanding Female Wrestler at an international wrestling tournament.

Clarinda seventh-grader Lily Weinreich, daughter of Tim and Robyn Weinreich, spent six days in Bulgaria, getting ready for and competing in the Dinko Petrov International Camp and Tournament.

The tournament was Lily Weinreich’s first in the freestyle format and she won all four of her matches. After winning her first two, she wrestled a girl from Bulgaria, who had already won a national title there, in the semifinals and earned a close win. She then won the championship match by fall.

“The girl (I wrestled in the final) was my practice partner when we practiced with the club team (in Bulgaria),” Weinreich said. “So I knew what to expect. I knew I had to get shots on her and be careful not to give up any shots to her.”

The tournament took place in Stara Zagoria, Bulgaria, the hometown of her club coaches Ivan and Georgi Ivanov. They gave the members of their club team the offer to go after going through a selection process. Weinreich applied and was selected. She had to raise about $2,500 to make the trip.

Weinreich, who won the middle school AAU state title in her weight class earlier in March, traveled to Bulgaria with her club team, The Best Wrestler, which has a location just east of Council Bluffs. Georgi Ivanov came to the United States from Bulgaria when he was 16 years old. He wrestled for Lewis Central for one season and then at the University of Nebraska Omaha, until the program was shut down.

This was Weinreich’s first time out of the country and she made the trip without her parents. She said it was pretty scary leaving on her own, but with her coaches being originally from Bulgaria, that eased the burden for her and her parents.

Weinreich said there were 31 people in her traveling party with about half of them competing in the tournament. It was mainly practice and sightseeing while there, prior to the tournament, which was a one-day affair that could have ended after one match had she lost.

“Freestyle is a lot different than folkstyle,” Weinreich said. “If you lose your first match, you could be done, but if the person you lost to makes it to the finals, you wrestle everybody they beat and can come back to finish third.”

With this being her first freestyle tournament and first one out of the country, she said her goal was simply to have fun, which she said she definitely did. She was asked what she does from here and what her goals are for the sport after winning a tournament like this.

“It opens my eyes a lot,” Weinreich said. “I have a tournament next weekend (in Des Moines) and then will hopefully continue to do freestyle through the summer and then folkstyle again in the winter. In the short term, I want to win a few more state titles and in the long term I want to make it to college and maybe a world team or two.”

This is only Weinreich’s third full season competing in wrestling, but she fell in love with it quickly.

“My brother had been wrestling and I wanted to try it,” Weinreich said. “I tried my first tournament and since then I have liked it. One of my friends, who I have wrestled against in a lot of tournaments had gone to (The Best Wrestler) and they recommended it to us. I started going and realized how good of a program it was. We train with state champs and national champs.”

The tournament was live streamed although it started at 2:30 a.m. Clarinda time, making for a long day for Lily’s parents, who were up even earlier the day of the tournament so they could talk to Lily before she left the hotel.

Lily Weinreich was one of four tournament champions from her club that made the trip. Her next tournament is a dual team tournament, where her opposition will come from all across the country.