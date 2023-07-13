Jett Williams, an 11th grade student at Clarinda Community Schools, has earned a position on the Iowa National High School rodeo team and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Gillette, Wyoming, July 16-22 to compete at the 75th annual National High School Finals Rodeo in the Saddle Bronc and Steer Wrestling competitions.

Williams was recently named the Iowa Champion Saddle Bronc Rider, Reserve Champion Steer Wrestler and Reserve Champion All-Around Cowboy in Iowa. Williams also finished fifth in the Reining Cow Horse, seventh in Team Roping and ninth in Calf Roping. The top four move on to compete at nationals. Williams was also awarded the Ropes and Rides Scholarship for having the most points from competing at both ends of the arena (timed events and rough stock).

Featuring more than 1,700 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes and over $150,000 in added money, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion.

To earn the title, contestants must finish in the top 20 – based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds – to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.