State Track and Field Championship Scoreboard
Friday - Class 1A
Girls Discus
8. Lilly Peters, Sidney 110-9
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
State Track and Field Championship Scoreboard
Friday - Class 1A
Girls Discus
8. Lilly Peters, Sidney 110-9
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DES MOINES — Essex junior Tony Racine achieved a rare accomplishment of qualifying for a field event final, but not earning a state medal.
Scroll through the pictures at the top of the page for a photo of each coverage area athlete who competed Thursday, May 18, at the State Track…
State Track and Field Championships Scoreboard
The Shenandoah baseball team wasn’t able to produce a hit against three Lewis Central pitchers and the Titans scored 20 runs off 11 hits in a …
State Track and Field Championships Scoreboard