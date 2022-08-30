Close loss ends winless day for Essex volleyball at AHSTW

The Essex Trojanettes nearly ended the day Saturday, Aug. 27, with their first win of the season, but couldn’t finish and went home from the AHSTW Tournament with four losses.

After 2-0 losses to East Mills, Riverside and Atlantic in pool play, the Trojanettes lost 2-1 to AHSTW in a consolation match.

The Trojanettes took the first set from the Lady Vikes 21-14, but lost the next two 22-20 and 15-13 giving AHSTW the win.

Olivia Baker finished with nine kills and four blocks to lead Essex in the day’s final match. Brooke Burns added four kills to go with 15 assists and three digs. Cindy Swain and Kirsten Kalkas added three kills each.

Tori Burns led the back row with 15 digs. Swain added four while Brooke Burns finished with three.

The Trojanettes opened play with a 21-12, 21-10 loss to East Mills.

The Trojanettes had just three kills and three assists in the loss with Swain having two of the kills and Brooke Burns two of the assists.

Tori Burns and Kyndra Gray led the defense with three digs each.

Essex then took on Riverside and lost 21-7, 21-7.

Swain and Brianne Johnson had two kills each to lead the Trojanettes with Brooke Burns ending with five assists.

Tori Burns and Gray finished with five digs each, while Baker put up three blocks.

Essex ended pool play with a 21-8, 21-4 loss to Atlantic.

Tori Burns led the Essex defense with six digs in a match where the offense only produced one winner.

Brooke Burns led the serving effort with six aces for the entire day. Swain added four, while Tori Burns had three. As a team, the Trojanettes were 82% from the service line.