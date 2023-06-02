Shenandoah softball’s seventh inning rally fell just short in a 5-4 loss at Glenwood Wednesday, May 31, while Shenandoah baseball dropped an 11-3 decision to the Rams.

The Fillies scored three runs in the seventh, all with two outs, to cut a 5-1 deficit to 5-4. The Fillies had a runner at first and two outs when Abbey Dumler singled. Alexis Schebaum followed with a walk to load the bases. Kassidy Stephens singled in a run and then Caroline Rogers singled in another. An error followed to bring the Fillies to within 5-4. Jenna Burdorf singled to load the bases again, but Glenwood pitcher Brynn Schrock was able to get Lynnae Green to groundout to preserve the win for the Rams.

Burdorf had two of the five Shenandoah hits and the only one prior to the seventh inning. She singled to open the fourth and came around to score on a walk, a wild pitch and a groundout.

Burdorf started in the circle and struck out three over 5 2/3 innings. She gave up six hits, four walks and five runs, two earned. Peyton Athen struck out one of the two Rams she faced coming on in relief in the sixth.

A five-run second inning sent the Rams on their way to a win in the baseball game. It came after Shenandoah took the lead in the second inning, when Joey O’Rourke took a bases loaded walk to score Jacob Rystrom.

Cole Graham scored the other two Mustang runs, both coming after singles in the fourth and sixth innings. Eli Cameron and O’Rourke had the other Mustang hits, with O’Rourke driving in Graham with a sixth inning single.

Graham took the loss on the mound as he, Dalton Athen and Levi Green each threw two innings. Athen struck out two and Green one. All three walked two and gave up at least three runs.

The Fillies fell to 1-5 on the season and 1-4 in conference play. The Mustangs fell to 1-5 overall and 0-5 in the conference. Both Shenandoah teams return home Thursday to take on Red Oak.