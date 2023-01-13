Close loss for Trojanettes at Riverside

Brooke Burns and Brianne Johnson scored in double figures, but the Essex Trojanettes were unable to rally late in a 44-38 loss at Riverside Thursday, Jan. 12.

The Trojanettes led 10-6 after the first quarter, but were in a 22-18 hole at halftime and trailed 33-30 after three quarters.

Burns finished with 14 points, while Johnson put up 10 points and added eight rebounds. Olivia Baker also reached double figures with 10 rebounds, while adding six points.

Cindy Swain recorded eight points, six rebounds and four steals for the Trojanettes, who fell to 3-9 on the season. Addy Resh added five rebounds and Mariska Kirchert contributed four.

Next for the Trojanettes is Monday’s opening game of the Corner Conference Tournament when they’ll play East Mills at Fremont-Mills.