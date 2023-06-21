The Shenandoah baseball team had the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh, while the Shenandoah softball team had the tying and winning runs in scoring position in the home seventh.

However, neither could put together the big hit in home losses to Glenwood on Tuesday, June 20. The Fillies fell 3-2, and the Mustangs lost 8-6.

Shenandoah softball trailed 3-0 entering the home seventh and had just two hits and three base runners over the first six innings, but Peyton Athen reached on an error to start the inning.

Navaeh Haffner and Abbey Dumler both took walks with one out to load the bases before Rachel Jones drove in a run on a groundout to put the Fillies on the board.

Haffner came in to score when Kassidy Stephens took first on a dropped third strike. Stephens stole second, putting runners on second and third, but Glenwood pitcher Allison Koontz struck out her 14th batter of the night to preserve the win.

Dumler and Jenna Burdorf had the Shenandoah hits on the game.

Athen took the loss in the circle, although she gave up just three hits and two walks, striking out nine over six innings. Burdorf pitched a scoreless seventh.

The Fillies fell to 6-15 on the season and 5-11 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Shenandoah baseball scored the game’s first two runs against the Rams and still held that 2-0 lead after three innings.

Glenwood tied the game in the fourth and then scored four in the fifth, but the Mustangs came right back with four in the home fifth to tie. Glenwood, though, scored twice in the sixth inning and the Mustangs weren’t able to answer.

The Mustangs left runners on first and second base in both of the last two innings, but Glenwood relief pitcher Jason Colpitts was able to find a big strikeout both times to keep his team in front.

Jade Spangler and Camden Lorimor scored to start the game for Shenandoah with Spangler drawing a walk and Lorimor adding a single. Dalton Athen’s sacrifice fly scored Spangler and two errors allowed Lorimor to score.

Joe O’Rourke singled to start Shenandoah’s big fifth inning. After a Spangler walk, Lorimor doubled, scoring two. An error followed, and Glenwood brought Colpitts in to pitch.

The Ram defense committed another error, bringing home Lorimor. Gage Herron singled, and then a passed ball brought in the tying run. Colpitts retired the next three, however, stranding the two Shenandoah runners at second and third.

The Mustangs reached base in the final two innings on three walks and a hit batter, but couldn’t find the big hit.

Lorimor and O’Rourke had two hits each to lead the Shenandoah offense with Lorimor driving in two runs. Lorimor and Spangler scored two runs each.

Cole Scamman started on the mound for the Mustangs and struck out three over four innings, giving up five hits, five walks and six runs, including three earned. Herron was charged with two unearned runs, striking out three, over three innings.

The Mustangs fell to 6-13 on the season and 3-13 in the conference.

Both Shenandoah teams make the trip to Creston on Wednesday.