The Clarinda girls and boys bowling teams earned extremely narrow road wins over Denison Monday, Feb. 6.

The Clarinda boys won 2,870 to 2,852, while the Cardinal girls finished with a pin count of 2,450, beating a 2,373 from Denison.

For the Cardinal girls it was their final match in an unbeaten dual season.

Ally Johnson rolled a 200 in her second game for high game, but it was Maddie Smith who was most consistent to lead the Cardinal girls with a 360 two-game series. Johnson was just behind her with a 352, followed by Andi Woods’ 331. Kemper Beckel rolled a 297 series, Ryplee Sunderman a 259 and Rylee Pulliam a 254 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.

While Johnson’s 200 was the top overall game in the field, it was Denison’s Claire Miller who took top overall series with a 370.

Clarinda’s lead was just 21 pins after the individual games, but they were able to extend the lead in four of the five baker games, starting with a 199 first game, which was best for either side in the series. Clarinda rolled an 851 baker series to Denison’s 795 to earn the close win.

Going into the final game of the baker series, the margin in the boys match was just two pins.

Denison had an incredible baker series, rolling a 233, 235, 247, 205 and 198 to turn a 191-pin deficit into just two going into the final game. Clarinda rolled a 214 finale to push the lead to the final margin. The Cardinals kept much of the lead in their first two baker games with a 211 and a 215, but a 137 third game brought Denison 110 pins closer.

Clarinda finished with a 945 baker series to Denison’s 1,118.

Clarinda’s Tyson Bramble had the overall high game and high series. He rolled a 223 opener and finished with a two-game mark of 413.

Levi Wise started his day with a 216 and wasn’t far off of Bramble with a 407 series. Colton Owens added a 393 series and Owen Johnson a 376, which included a 219 second game. Grant Barr’s 336 and a 313 from Ronnie Weidman completed Clarinda’s lineup.

Next for the Cardinals is the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Friday in Council Bluffs. That’s followed by the state qualifying tournaments. Clarinda hosts a girls tournament Monday, Feb. 13, and a boys tournament Tuesday, Feb. 14.