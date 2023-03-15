When asked which of the sports she has played in her four-sport career at Clarinda High School was her favorite, Taylor Cole said she doesn’t like to make that choice and settled on both volleyball and tennis.

Cole is one of nine seniors in the Southwest Iowa Herald coverage area who have played four sports during their high school career.

Cole has also played basketball and track and field during her time at Clarinda and said she has never regretted playing any of them and is “so glad I have done them all.”

Cole said tennis stands out because she’s been able to play it with her mom growing up. Mother Tasha played the sport in college and Taylor said she was finally able to beat mom for the first time last year.

Taylor Cole will also continue to play tennis in college after signing with Morningside’s tennis program earlier this year.

She also enjoys volleyball and admits that’s probably the sport she is best in, saying she has played that longer and understands the game. Both sports have given her a top memory of her high school career.

In tennis, it was qualifying for the state doubles tournament with classmate Mayson Hartley last spring. The two avenged a stunning loss at the state qualifying tournament as sophomores — a match Cole said she would love to have back — and earned the state bid as juniors, going on to place sixth.

On the volleyball court, Cole said the regional tournament win over Red Oak this past season was her favorite memory.

“You know it could be your last game and there was already a lot of pressure,” Cole said. “It went five sets and was back and forth the whole last set. It was a great moment to beat a team like that, especially when we had lost to them in the (regular season).”

Cole finished her volleyball career at Clarinda with a program record of 1,128 digs. She added 394 kills, nearly all of which came in her last two seasons.

Two of Cole’s four sports take place in the spring season, tennis and track and field. While the tennis goals are high again this season, Cole also has a big season planned on the track.

“It’s so fun to do both,” Cole said, “and having Mayson to be able to do both with me. For track, it’s the last time with everyone and that’s why I love track. Then doing my favorite sport too is so fun. It’s crazy, but I love it. My goals for this spring are to medal at state for tennis and medal at state for track and I think we can be conference champions in both.”

Besides teaming up with Hartley as Clarinda’s top doubles team, Cole has also been a dominant force in number two singles, boasting a 21-1 record over her past two seasons.

Cole has also been a huge part of an impressive rise in the success of Clarinda girls sports and Cole said that’s been a tough process to be a part of.

“I’m not sure the younger girls now saw how bad it was before,” Cole said. “We were struggling to compete with anyone. We went from two wins to eight in basketball and volleyball was the same deal. It’s been cool to see everyone grow and to be a part of that. It’s been a lot harder than what I would have thought, but it was worth it.”

The girls programs still have a lot of room to rise and, while Cole said she’s excited to see how the teams continue to improve, especially with two younger sisters playing in many of them, she knows it’s time for the next phase of her life.

That next phase starts this fall in Sioux City at Morningside where she plans to pursue either a radiology or business degree.