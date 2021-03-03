Conference tournament title highlights Cowboy basketball season

The Sidney boys basketball team is coming off a season that saw them win 15 games and a Corner Conference Tournament championship.

Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said it was a good group of kids who loved to play and were fun to coach.

The Cowboys won 14 of their 16 games against Corner Conference schools. The only two losses came to East Mills, but they also beat East Mills twice with the wins coming in the Corner Conference Tournament championship game and in the first round of the district tournament.

The Cowboys lost a 56-55 heartbreaker to East Mills, Feb. 9, in a game that could have given them a share of the Corner Conference regular season title. Larsen said they bounced back very well.

“We played well the very next day and then beat East Mills in the district opener,” Larsen said. “I thought we completed the whole game at Tri-Center. We very easily could have folded when we got down big but the kids competed.”

The Cowboys nearly set the school record, at least since 1990, for 3-pointers made in a season. They hit 141 triples, just five shy of last year’s team mark, and a mark they could have broken if not for two games being canceled late in the season because of weather.