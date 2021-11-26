Constant improvement the key for Mustang basketball

The Shenandoah boys basketball team opens the season Monday at home against Underwood.

Monday’s game is the first of three for the week for the Mustangs with trips to Southwest Valley and Harlan taking place Tuesday and Thursday.

Jay Soderberg is starting his second season as head coach and he has four athletes who started at least seven games last season returning.

Zach Foster is the only senior of that group, while juniors Blake Herold and Beau Gardner as well as sophomore Nolan Mount return. Seniors Evan Holmes and Mitchell Jones played in nearly every game last season and both spent some time in the rotation. Both will have bigger roles this season.

Herold is the leading returning scorer at 8.6 points per game. He also led last year’s group with 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Soderberg has several newcomers hoping to come in and be a big part of this year’s rotation as well.

Monday’s game is the first of four home games for the Mustangs prior to end of the calendar year. Essex comes in Friday, Dec. 10 and then it’s all Hawkeye 10 Conference competition with the Mustangs hosting Clarinda Dec. 13, Creston Dec. 14 and Atlantic Dec. 21.