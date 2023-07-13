Bedford is coming back to the Corner Conference.

The Corner Conference Principals accepted Bedford’s application at their regular meeting Tuesday, July 11. Bedford’s school board approved the change during their meeting June 8.

Essex and Sidney are current members of the Corner Conference, while East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Hamburg and Stanton also compete in the conference at the high school level.

Stanton K-12 Principal Katie Elwood is the president of the conference principals and said Bedford is a great fit for the conference.

“Many of our schools already play Bedford in non-conference games,” Elwood said. “Overall, it is a great fit based on the size of our schools and similar extracurricular offerings. We are excited to officially welcome Bedford to the Corner Conference!”

Bedford will spend one more year in the Pride of Iowa Conference before moving to the Corner for the 2024-25 school year. The Bulldogs were previously in the Corner Conference for nearly a decade in the 1990s before moving to the POI prior to the 2000-01 school year.

Bedford Superintendent Jason Shaffer said his district wasn’t actively looking to make a move, but said they were approached by the Corner Conference in the spring and decided to see what the conference had to offer.

“The Pride of Iowa is a strong conference and does a great job,” Shaffer said. “All of their activities match our activities and their academics are pretty strong. Upon researching into the Corner, they have similar sports and their activities are similar and they had some other things like a CTE competition and an art show.”

As a whole, Shaffer felt the conferences were nearly equal, but school enrollment and geography gave the Corner Conference enough of an edge for Bedford to pursue and approve the change.

“(The Corner Conference) is more aligned with where we are now with school enrollment,” Shaffer said. “We’re 10th (biggest) in enrollment (out of 10 schools) this year in the Pride of Iowa. In the Corner we would be third (biggest). Geographically, we have three trips close to two hours right now with Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Wayne. Our longest in the Corner would be East Mills at about (one hour and 15 minutes).”

Shaffer added the in-season conference tournaments that the Corner Conference puts on every year in multiple sports were appealing for the extra recognition the kids and teams receive during those and it can be good preparation for the teams before postseason play.

Bedford will spend one more year in the Pride of Iowa while starting to transition their schedules to the Corner Conference.

“We are excited for the conference change,” Shaffer said, “and look forward to working with the other Corner Conference schools to provide the best athletic and academic opportunities for our students.”