Corner Conference Basketball Tournament schedule released

The schedule is set for the 2022 Corner Conference Basketball Tournament.

The conference released the schedule Tuesday, Jan. 11, for the girls and boys tournaments, which begin Monday, Jan. 17. The girls tournament wraps up Friday, Jan. 21, with the championship game in Griswold while the boys championship game is Saturday, Jan. 22, at Fremont-Mills.

A pool play format will be used for the first four days of the tournament again this year with the six teams divided into two pools and round-robin play taking place in those pools. The two pool champions will meet in the championship game while the two pool runners-up will meet in the consolation game, which takes place before the championship game for both the girls and boys.

The Sidney boys are the top seed in Pool B and are matched up with Stanton and Griswold.

The Essex boys are the number three seed in Pool A and will go up against East Mills and Fremont-Mills.

The Sidney girls are the number two seed and the Essex girls are seeded third in Pool B. East Mills is the pool’s top seed. Stanton, Fremont-Mills and Griswold make up Pool A.

Sidney hosts a doubleheader Monday and Essex Tuesday.

The full schedule is below.

Monday, Jan. 17

Griswold girls at Fremont-Mills – 5:30

Essex girls at Sidney – 5:30

Essex boys at Fremont-Mills – 7:30

Griswold boys at Sidney – 7:30

Tuesday, Jan. 18

East Mills girls at Essex – 6:00

Griswold girls at Stanton – 6:00

East Mills boys at Essex – 7:30

Griswold boys at Stanton – 7:30

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Sidney girls vs. East Mills (at Stanton) – 6:00

Fremont-Mills girls at Stanton – 7:30

Thursday, Jan. 20

Sidney boys vs. Stanton (at East Mills) – 6:00

Fremont-Mills boys at East Mills – 7:30

Friday, Jan. 21

Girls Consolation Game (at Griswold) – 6:00

Girls Championship Game (at Griswold) – 7:30

Saturday, Jan. 22

Boys Consolation Game (at Fremont-Mills) – 6:00

Boys Championship Game (at Fremont-Mills) – 7:30