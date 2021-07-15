Corner Conference releases all-conference baseball teams

The Corner Conference champion Sidney Cowboys had four first team selections, including two of the five elite first team picks for the Corner Conference all-conference baseball teams.
Overall, Sidney had six selections to the all-conference teams, released Wednesday, July 14.
Essex had three athletes honored, including one on the first team.
Senior pitcher Leighton Whipple and junior catcher Cole Stenzel were Sidney’s elite all-conference picks.
Whipple won seven starts on the mound for Sidney and struck out 93 batters in 58 innings. He also hit .344 with three doubles, a triple, 10 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 22 stolen bases in offensive stats that don’t include the team’s two postseason games.
Stenzel hit .364 with 10 extra base hits, including one home run, and 26 RBIs. Stenzel had just one error in 155 chances this season.
Sidney junior Brydon Huntley was named a first team infielder and classmate Brexton Roberts a first team outfielder.
Huntley led the Cowboys with 29 hits. He scored 23 runs and hit .433 for the season. He stole a team-best 23 bases.
Roberts hit .333 for Sidney with eight of his 21 hits going for extra bases. He drove in 21 runs and scored 16. He stole 14 bases and did not commit an error defensively.
Essex senior Tucker Hadden was also named to the first team as one of three utility picks.
In stats that don’t include Essex’s postseason game, Hadden hit .250 with a team-best nine runs scored. He stole 20 bases and made five of Essex’s 12 starts on the mound with 23 strikeouts.
Essex’s other two selections were senior Philip Franks as a second team outfielder and senior Nash English as an honorable mention pick to the outfield.
Sidney had two second team selections in junior Garett Phillips on the infield and freshman Gabe Johnson in the outfield.
The other three elite first team selections were Stanton senior Colby Royal and junior Carter Johnson, both as infielders, and East Mills sophomore Mason Crouse in the outfield.
Stanton junior Levi Martin (outfield) and East Mills senior Jack Anderson (infield) were those teams’ other first team selections.
Fremont-Mills had two first team selections in junior Jake Malcom on the infield and sophomore Kyler Owen as a utility selection.
Griswold senior Sam Olson also made the first team as a utility pick.
Stanton’s Josh Martin and Quentin Thornburg were second team selections as were Tyler Johnson, Owen Thornton and Ike Lemonds, all of Fremont-Mills. Jackson Wray of East Mills and Cale Swain of Griswold were also selected to the second team.