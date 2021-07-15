Corner Conference releases all-conference baseball teams

Essex senior Tucker Hadden was also named to the first team as one of three utility picks.

In stats that don’t include Essex’s postseason game, Hadden hit .250 with a team-best nine runs scored. He stole 20 bases and made five of Essex’s 12 starts on the mound with 23 strikeouts.

Essex’s other two selections were senior Philip Franks as a second team outfielder and senior Nash English as an honorable mention pick to the outfield.

Sidney had two second team selections in junior Garett Phillips on the infield and freshman Gabe Johnson in the outfield.

The other three elite first team selections were Stanton senior Colby Royal and junior Carter Johnson, both as infielders, and East Mills sophomore Mason Crouse in the outfield.

Stanton junior Levi Martin (outfield) and East Mills senior Jack Anderson (infield) were those teams’ other first team selections.

Fremont-Mills had two first team selections in junior Jake Malcom on the infield and sophomore Kyler Owen as a utility selection.

Griswold senior Sam Olson also made the first team as a utility pick.