Corner Conference releases all-conference boys basketball teams

Sidney junior Cole Jorgenson earned one of three elite all-conference selections as the Corner Conference released its all-conference boys basketball teams Friday, Feb. 19.

Jorgenson scored 15 points per game to lead the Cowboys to a 15-6 season and a Corner Conference Tournament championship.

Other elite selections to the first team were East Mills sophomore Mason Crouse and Stanton junior Carter Johnson.

Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Langfelt, Griswold’s Jayden Amend and Jack Roberts of Stanton were also selected to the first team.

There were three other Sidney players who earned all-conference honors.

Senior Leighton Whipple and junior Garett Phillips were two of the six athletes selected to the second team. Junior Conner Behrends was an honorable mention selection.

Essex senior Tucker Hadden was also named honorable mention all-conference.

The other members of the second team were Taylor Reed of Fremont-Mills, East Mills’ Jarett Jenzsch, Stanton’s Colby Royal and Tyrone Carson of Clarinda Academy.

Adam Houser of Griswold and Quentin Thornburg of Stanton earned honorable mention honors.