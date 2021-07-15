Corner Conference releases all-conference softball teams

Sidney senior Jolie Sheldon is a first team Corner Conference all-conference softball selection.

The conference released its all-conference softball teams Tuesday, July 13, with Sheldon one of five Sidney Cowgirls honored.

Essex had two athletes selected.

Sheldon was one of 12 athletes named to the first team and filled one of the two catcher spots. Sheldon hit .479 for the season with six doubles, one triple, one home run and 16 RBIs. She also committed just two errors from her every day position behind the plate.

Also for Sidney, junior Makenna Laumann was named to the second team in the pitcher/catcher position. Sophomores Mia Foster (infield) and Aunika Hayes (outfield) were also second team selections.

Sidney freshman Fallon Sheldon was an honorable mention selection.

Essex senior Sami York was named to the second team as an infielder. Freshman Tori Burns was Essex’s other selection as an honorable mention infielder.