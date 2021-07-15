Corner Conference releases all-conference softball teams

Sidney senior Jolie Sheldon is a first team Corner Conference all-conference softball selection.
The conference released its all-conference softball teams Tuesday, July 13, with Sheldon one of five Sidney Cowgirls honored.
Essex had two athletes selected.
Sheldon was one of 12 athletes named to the first team and filled one of the two catcher spots. Sheldon hit .479 for the season with six doubles, one triple, one home run and 16 RBIs. She also committed just two errors from her every day position behind the plate.
Also for Sidney, junior Makenna Laumann was named to the second team in the pitcher/catcher position. Sophomores Mia Foster (infield) and Aunika Hayes (outfield) were also second team selections.
Sidney freshman Fallon Sheldon was an honorable mention selection.
Essex senior Sami York was named to the second team as an infielder. Freshman Tori Burns was Essex’s other selection as an honorable mention infielder.
Conference champion Griswold had half of the 12 first-team selections and all four elite first team picks. The elite selections were senior Haylee Pennock in the infield, junior Anna Kelley as an outfielder, sophomore Makenna Askeland in the infield and freshman pitcher Karly Millikan.
Junior Brenna Rossell (pitcher/catcher) and sophomore McKenna Wiechman (catcher) were Griswold’s other two first team selections.
Stanton had three first team picks and Fremont-Mills had two. Stanton seniors Brooklyn Adams and Tara Peterson were named to the first team as infielders while senior Ali Silvius filled an outfield position.
Fremont-Mills freshman Lily Crom was a first team outfielder and junior Malea Moore earned a first team spot as a utility pick.
Second team selections from Griswold were Jenna Reynolds and Dakota Reynolds. Stanton’s Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson were named to the second team. Fremont-Mills had five second team selections in Taylor Morgan, Addi Meese, Tori Kilpatrick, Izzy Weldon and Macy Mitchell.
Other honorable mention selections were Kaitlyn Bruce of Stanton, Chloe Johnson of Fremont-Mills and East Mills’ Kiley Barrett.
The final Corner Conference season standings are below.
Griswold 10-0
Sidney 7-3
Stanton 6-4
Fremont-Mills 5-5
Essex 2-8
East Mills 0-10