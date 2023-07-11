Essex junior pitcher Tori Burns has named an elite first team member of the Corner Conference’s all-conference softball teams, which were released Tuesday, July 11.

Burns was one of five elite members of the first team.

Teammates Brooke Burns and Brianne Johnson were also first team members while Fallon Sheldon of Sidney was also named to the first team.

Tori Burns was listed as the first team pitcher/catcher, giving the conference’s coaches the ability to put either a second pitcher or a second catcher on the first team. Burns struck out 174 batters in 126 2/3 innings and finished with a 2.04 ERA. At the plate, she finished the season with a .446 batting average with 10 doubles. She ended the year with 29 runs scored and 20 RBIs.

Brooke Burns was one of four first team infielders. She swung the bat at a .323 clip with eight doubles, one triple and one home run. She finished the season with 25 runs scored and 23 RBIs. Johnson hit .456 on the season with 12 doubles, two triples and three home runs, giving her a .733 slugging percentage. She drove in 34 runs and scored 21 times.

Sheldon hit .525 to lead the Cowgirls. She added five doubles and one home run to slug .725. She scored 10 times and drove in five.

Other first team selections to the all-conference team were Karly Millikan, McKenna Wiechman, Makenna Askeland and Whitney Pennock, all of Griswold; Ella Thornton and Macy Mitchell of Fremont-Mills; and East Mills’ Miah Urban.

Second team selections were: Saige Mitchell, Lindze Smith, Amanda Morgan, Lily Crom and Lana Alley of Fremont-Mills; Marissa Askeland, Dakota Reynolds and Addison Adams of Griswold; Nadia Gray, Kiley Barrett and Jenna Thornburg of East Mills; and Stanton’s Bree Mitchell.

Essex’s Cindy Swain and Sidney’s Gabi Jacobs were two of the five honorable mention selections in the conference. Swain batted .191 with four doubles, one triple and one home run. She scored 24 runs and drove in 16 while manning center field for the Trojanettes.

Jacobs batted .415 for the Cowgirls with two doubles. She scored five runs and drove in one. Jacobs also pitched 38 2/3 innings for Sidney, striking out 20 with a 9.78 ERA.

The other honorable mention picks were Abby Gohlinghorst of Griswold, Brooke Jones of East Mills and Stanton’s Jenna Stephens.