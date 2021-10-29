Corner Conference releases all-conference volleyball teams

There were six Sidney Cowgirls and one Essex Trojanette named to the Corner Conference’s all-conference volleyball team, which was released Thursday, Oct. 28.

Three Cowgirl juniors were three of the four elite first team selections. Emily Hutt was the only libero named to the first team. Middle hitter Kaden Payne and setter Avery Dowling were the other two Sidney athletes named to the elite first team. East Mills junior Emily Williams was the other elite selection.

Hutt led the Cowgirls with 358 digs and 40 ace serves. Payne paced the team with 314 kills and 46 blocks while Dowling’s 806 assists were most on the team.

The other first team selections were Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson of Stanton, Fremont-Mills’ Kaelynn Driskell and Miah Urban of East Mills.

Sidney sophomore Fallon Sheldon was named to the second team as a right side hitter. Sheldon finished the season with 134 kills and 21 blocks.

The other second team selections were Teagan Ewalt of Fremont-Mills, Griswold’s Anna Kelley, Brenna Rossell and Lydia Greiman, Jaimee Davis and Aspen Crouse of East Mills and Stanton’s Abby Burke.