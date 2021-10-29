 Skip to main content
Corner Conference releases all-conference volleyball teams
Corner Conference releases all-conference volleyball teams

Kaden Payne, Sidney

Sidney junior Kaden Payne slams the ball during the Cowgirls' regional final loss to Tri-Center Wednesday, Oct. 27.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

There were six Sidney Cowgirls and one Essex Trojanette named to the Corner Conference’s all-conference volleyball team, which was released Thursday, Oct. 28.

Three Cowgirl juniors were three of the four elite first team selections. Emily Hutt was the only libero named to the first team. Middle hitter Kaden Payne and setter Avery Dowling were the other two Sidney athletes named to the elite first team. East Mills junior Emily Williams was the other elite selection.

Hutt led the Cowgirls with 358 digs and 40 ace serves. Payne paced the team with 314 kills and 46 blocks while Dowling’s 806 assists were most on the team.

The other first team selections were Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson of Stanton, Fremont-Mills’ Kaelynn Driskell and Miah Urban of East Mills.

Sidney sophomore Fallon Sheldon was named to the second team as a right side hitter. Sheldon finished the season with 134 kills and 21 blocks.

The other second team selections were Teagan Ewalt of Fremont-Mills, Griswold’s Anna Kelley, Brenna Rossell and Lydia Greiman, Jaimee Davis and Aspen Crouse of East Mills and Stanton’s Abby Burke.

Cowgirl outside hitters sophomore Eve Brumbaugh and junior Aunika Hayes earned honorable mention selections. Brumbaugh finished with 158 kills and 176 digs. Hayes was second on the team with 164 kills while adding 142 digs.

Essex junior Olivia Baker was also named an honorable mention selection. Baker led the Trojanettes with 87 kills and 64 blocks.

Fremont-Mills’ Izzy Weldon, East Mills’ Mia Goodman and Griswold’s Makenna Askeland were the other honorable mention selections.

