 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corner Conference sets basketball tournament schedule
0 comments

Corner Conference sets basketball tournament schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sidney wins consolation trophy

Members of the Sidney boys basketball team with their Corner Conference Tournament consolation trophy. Pictured, front row, from left: Matthew Benedict, Kyle Beam, Leighton Whipple, Donovan Racine, Garett Phillips and Taylor McFail. Back row, from left: Terry Whitehead (assistant coach), Storm Barrett, Noah Jorgenson, Connery Humphries, Cole Jorgenson, Jacob Stoner and Kent Larsen (head coach).

The Corner Conference announced the schedule for its upcoming conference tournament Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Both Sidney teams are the number two seed while both Essex teams are seeded sixth.

The Essex boys will have to play their way into the pool play portion of the tournament. The Trojans and Clarinda Academy will play at 6 p.m. Saturday in Essex with the winner moving into Pool A of the boys tournament.

If the Trojans win, they’ll be pooled with East Mills and Fremont-Mills and would play at Fremont-Mills against the Knights Monday and at East Mills against the Wolverines Tuesday.

If the Trojans lose to Clarinda Academy, the Eagles would play those games and Essex’s tournament will be over.

The Sidney boys are in Pool B with Stanton and Griswold. The Cowboys will play both pool games at home, Tuesday against Griswold and Thursday against Stanton.

The Sidney girls are in Pool B with East Mills and Griswold. The Cowgirls will host Griswold Tuesday and then play East Mills Wednesday in Stanton.

The Essex girls are in Pool A with Stanton and Fremont-Mills. The Trojanettes will play Fremont-Mills on the road Monday and Stanton at East Mills Tuesday.

The winners of each pool advance to the championship game while the second place teams in each pool advance to the consolation game.

The girls consolation and championship games are Friday, Jan. 22, at Fremont-Mills. The boys consolation and championship games are Saturday, Jan. 23, at East Mills.

All doubleheaders will begin at 5:30 with the second game at 7:30 with the gym being cleared between games.

All Corner Conference Winter Guidelines remain in effect. All spectators will need a ticket in order to be admitted. Admission for all spectators ages 5 and up is $5.

Corner Conference Tournament Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 16 at Essex

Boys: Clarinda Academy vs. Essex – 6:00

Monday, Jan. 18 at Griswold

Girls: East Mills vs. Griswold – 5:30

Boys: Stanton vs. Griswold – 7:30

Monday, Jan. 18 at Fremont-Mills

Girls: Essex vs. Fremont-Mills – 5:30

Boys: Clarinda Academy/Essex winner vs. Fremont-Mills – 7:30

Tuesday, Jan. 19 at East Mills

Girls: Essex vs. Stanton – 5:30

Boys: Clarinda Academy/Essex winner vs. East Mills – 7:30

Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Sidney

Girls: Griswold vs. Sidney – 5:30

Boys: Griswold vs. Sidney – 7:30

Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Stanton

Girls: East Mills vs. Sidney – 5:30

Girls: Fremont-Mills vs. Stanton – 7:30

Thursday, Jan. 21 at Sidney

Boys: Fremont-Mills vs. East Mills – 5:30

Boys: Stanton vs. Sidney – 7:30

Friday, Jan. 22 at Fremont-Mills

Girls Consolation – 5:30

Girls Championship – 7:30

Saturday, Jan. 23 at East Mills

Boys Consolation – 5:30

Boys Championship – 7:30

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cowboys battle past Vikings
Sports

Cowboys battle past Vikings

SIDNEY – Conner Behrends’ putback with 20 seconds left in overtime stood up as the Sidney Cowboys earned a 62-59 win over Stanton Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics