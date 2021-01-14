Corner Conference sets basketball tournament schedule

The Corner Conference announced the schedule for its upcoming conference tournament Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Both Sidney teams are the number two seed while both Essex teams are seeded sixth.

The Essex boys will have to play their way into the pool play portion of the tournament. The Trojans and Clarinda Academy will play at 6 p.m. Saturday in Essex with the winner moving into Pool A of the boys tournament.

If the Trojans win, they’ll be pooled with East Mills and Fremont-Mills and would play at Fremont-Mills against the Knights Monday and at East Mills against the Wolverines Tuesday.

If the Trojans lose to Clarinda Academy, the Eagles would play those games and Essex’s tournament will be over.

The Sidney boys are in Pool B with Stanton and Griswold. The Cowboys will play both pool games at home, Tuesday against Griswold and Thursday against Stanton.

The Sidney girls are in Pool B with East Mills and Griswold. The Cowgirls will host Griswold Tuesday and then play East Mills Wednesday in Stanton.

The Essex girls are in Pool A with Stanton and Fremont-Mills. The Trojanettes will play Fremont-Mills on the road Monday and Stanton at East Mills Tuesday.