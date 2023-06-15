The Corner Conference released its 2023 softball and baseball conference tournament brackets Wednesday, June 14.

This summer’s conference tournament takes place Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23. First and second round games in both softball and baseball take place Thursday with Sidney hosting both championship games Friday. The softball final starts at 5:30 p.m. and the baseball final at 7:30 p.m.

The Sidney and Essex softball teams are matched up in the first round. The Trojanettes and Cowgirls square off at 5:30 p.m. at Fremont-Mills with the winner moving on to play the host Knights at approximately 7:30 p.m. The winner of that game advances to Friday’s championship game.

Griswold is the softball tournament’s top seed and hosts the other two games Thursday. East Mills and Stanton square off in the first round with the winner to play the host Tigers. The winner of the second game also advances to Friday’s final.

Sidney and Essex are on opposite sides of the baseball tournament bracket. Sidney and Griswold are matched up in the first round and are scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. at Fremont-Mills. The host and top-seed Knights then play the winner at around 7:30 p.m. The winner of that game advances to Friday’s final.

Essex draws East Mills in the first round for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch at Stanton, with the host Vikings to play the winner at approximately 7:30 p.m. The other championship game berth goes to that game’s winner.