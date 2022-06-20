Corner Conference Softball/Baseball Tournament schedules released

The Corner Conference released its softball and baseball conference tournament brackets Monday, June 20.

The top two seeds in each sport will host first round and semifinal games Thursday, June 23, with both championship games to be held Friday, June 24, in Essex.

Sidney and Essex will match up against each other in the first round of the baseball tournament. The Cowboys are the number three seed and the Trojans are seeded sixth. They’ll play at 5 p.m. Thursday in Stanton. The winner will then play the second-seeded Vikings at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Fremont-Mills is the top seed in baseball and will host the other two games with number four East Mills and number five Griswold playing each other in the first round.

In softball, Sidney is seeded third and Essex fifth.

The Cowgirls will play number six Stanton in the first round at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Fremont-Mills. The winner of that game will then match up against the host and second-seeded Knights at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Essex will travel to Griswold and play number four East Mills in the first round at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The top seed and host Tigers will play the winner in the semifinals.

The softball championship game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start Friday in Essex with the baseball game beginning approximately 20 minutes after the conclusion of the softball game.