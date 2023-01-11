Corner Conference Tournament schedule set

Both Sidney teams are seeded fourth and both Essex teams fifth in next week’s Corner Conference Basketball Tournament.

The tournament schedule was released Monday, Jan. 9, by the conference with the opening round game taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, and the finals wrapping up Saturday, Jan. 21.

Pool play will be used this season to begin the tournament with two pools of three teams each. The Griswold and Hamburg girls will play Saturday in Griswold to determine which team advances to pool play.

The Sidney girls are paired with the winner of the Hamburg/Griswold game and conference leader Stanton in Pool A, while the Sidney boys are with conference leader East Mills and Griswold in Pool A.

Sidney will host a doubleheader Monday, Jan. 16, with the Cowgirls playing the Griswold/Hamburg winner at 5:30 p.m. and then the boys matching up with Griswold at 7:30 p.m.

The Essex girls are matched up with Fremont-Mills and East Mills in Pool B, while the Essex boys are teamed up with Stanton and Fremont-Mills in Pool B.

Both Essex teams travel to Tabor Monday, Jan. 16, with the girls playing East Mills at 5:30 p.m. and the boys taking on Fremont-Mills at 7:30 p.m.

Essex then hosts a doubleheader Tuesday, Jan. 17, with the girls playing Fremont-Mills at 6 p.m. and the boys matching up with Stanton at 7:30 p.m.

The Sidney girls wrap up pool play Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Stanton against the Viqueens, while the Sidney boys play East Mills at East Mills Thursday, Jan. 19.

The pool champions match up in the championship games, while the pool runners-up play for third. The girls finals are Friday, Jan. 20, at East Mills and the boys finals Saturday, Jan. 21, at Griswold.

The full schedule is below.

Saturday, Jan. 14

5 p.m. — Hamburg girls at Griswold

Monday, Jan. 16

5:30 p.m. — Griswold/Hamburg girls winner at Sidney

5:30 p.m. — Essex girls vs. East Mills (at Fremont-Mills)

7:30 p.m. — Griswold boys at Sidney

7:30 p.m. — Essex boys at Fremont-Mills

Tuesday, Jan. 17

6 p.m. — Griswold/Hamburg girls vs. Stanton (at Griswold)

6 p.m. — Fremont-Mills girls at Essex

7:30 p.m. — East Mills boys at Griswold

7:30 p.m. — Stanton boys at Essex

Wednesday, Jan. 18

6 p.m. —East Mills girls vs. Fremont-Mills (at Stanton)

7:30 p.m. — Sidney girls at Stanton

Thursday, Jan. 19

6 p.m. — Fremont-Mills boys vs. Stanton (at East Mills)

7:30 p.m. — Sidney boys at East Mills

Friday, Jan. 20

6 p.m. — Girls consolation final (at East Mills)

7:30 p.m. — Girls championship (at East Mills)

Saturday, Jan. 21

6 p.m. — Boys consolation final (at Griswold)

7:30 p.m. — Boys consolation final (at Griswold)