Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament schedule set

The schedule is set for the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament, which starts Monday, Sept. 27, and wraps up Thursday, Sept. 30.

Play starts Monday with all six teams competing in one of two pools with each team competing against all of the other teams in their pool.

Sidney is the top seed and hosts one of the two pools Monday. Sidney also hosts a semifinal doubleheader Tuesday. East Mills is the number two seed and hosts the other pool Monday and Thursday’s championship and consolation final.

Essex is the tournament’s number six seed and travels to Sidney for pool play Monday.

Sidney and Essex are joined by Griswold Monday in pool play. Essex and Sidney match up in the opener, followed by Griswold against Essex and then Sidney against Griswold.

East Mills hosts the other pool Monday with Stanton and Fremont-Mills making the trip to Malvern.

The top two teams in each pool advance to Tuesday’s semifinals. The semifinal winners play each other in Thursday’s championship match and the semifinal losers playing each other Thursday in the consolation final.

Volleyball begins at 5:30 each evening.