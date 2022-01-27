Corner wins for Sidney basketball in Griswold

Cole Jorgenson scored 23 points and the Sidney Cowboys were able to run away from Griswold in the second half in a 67-28 win Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Corner Conference play.

The Sidney Cowgirls earned a road win as well, downing the Tigers 48-20.

Griswold stayed close in the first half of the boys game, trailing just 15-10 after the first quarter and 31-19 at halftime.

While Sidney improved its offense a little bit in the second half, the Cowboys pulled away with their defense, limiting the Tigers to nine second half points.

Jorgenson also collected nine rebounds and contributed seven assists and four steals to the Cowboy victory. Garett Phillips and Braedon Godfread joined Jorgenson in double figures with Phillips finishing with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists and Godfread with 11 points and six rebounds.

Matthew Benedict and Taylor McFail both scored four points for Sidney with Benedict also collecting five rebounds and three assists. Grant Whitehead finished with three points and three rebounds. Conner Behrends, Kyle Beam, Nik Peters and Jacob Hobbie all scored two points. Behrends tied Jorgenson for the team lead with nine rebounds. Jeryn Parmer added four rebounds in the win that pushed the Cowboys to 9-5 on the season and 5-2 in the Corner Conference. Griswold dropped to 2-11 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

The Sidney girls never gave up more than six points in any one quarter, leading 15-5 after the first period, 30-11 at halftime and 45-17 after three periods.

Chay Ward and Avery Dowling both reached double figure scoring for Sidney. Ward scored 15 points and added five rebounds and five steals and Dowling scored 14 points and secured four rebounds. Harley Spurlock added eight points and four rebounds.

Emily Hutt and Ava Osborn both scored three points for the Cowgirls with Hutt also finishing with five assists, four steals and three rebounds and Osborn collecting four rebounds. Kaden Payne and Makenna Laumann scored two points each with Payne also finishing with three rebounds. Sadie Thompson added one point. Aunika Hayes finished with a team best six rebounds and Sheridyn Oswald added three boards for the Cowgirls.

The Cowgirls improved to 9-6 overall and 4-3 in the conference while the Tigers dropped to 1-14 overall and 0-6 in the conference.