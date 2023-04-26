The Clarinda boys golf team posted a team score of 160 on its home course, which was good enough to beat Creston’s 179 Monday, April 24.

Clarinda’s Brevin Coston fired a 37 to beat the field by three strokes and earn medalist honors. Teammate James McCall was the overall runner-up with a 40.

Kort Neal fired a 41 for Clarinda and Caden Butt shot a 42 to complete Clarinda’s season-best team score.

Carson Reick shot a 42 to lead Creston.

Karsten Beckel and Noah Comer completed Clarinda’s lineup with matching 48s.

Next for the Cardinals is a trip to Red Oak Tuesday.