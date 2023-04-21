Atlantic’s top two golfers were three strokes better than anyone else in the field, giving the Trojans the cushion they needed for a 168-176 win over Clarinda boys golf Thursday, April 20, at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.

Hudson McLaren was the overall medalist with a 38, followed by Tristin Hays’ 40 for the Trojans.

Clarinda’s Brevin Coston and Kort Neal carded the next best scores with matching 43s. Caden Butt added a 44 and James McCall a 46 to make up Clarinda’s team score.

Karsten Beckel carded a 47 and Grant Turner a 50 to complete Clarinda’s varsity lineup.

The Cardinals compete again Saturday at the Sidney Tournament.