The Shenandoah Mustangs took advantage of five AHSTW turnovers and hung on down the stretch for a 24-22 road win, Friday, Aug. 28, in the season opener for both teams.
The Mustangs led 24-7 after the third quarter, but allowed AHSTW to score two touchdowns in the final eight minutes to make for a restless last few moments for Mustang fans.
Senior quarterback Zayne Zwickel completed 8 of 13 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Blake Herold caught four passes for 42 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter that gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.
The second Mustang touchdown also came in the air, this on a screen pass from Zwickel to Morgan Cotten that went for a 70-yard touchdown. Cotten also caught a 69-yard pass from Zwickel during the game to finish with two catches for 139 yards.
Cotten also rushed for 66 yards, including a five-yard score in the third quarter to extend the Mustang lead to 21-7. He also returned a kick 63 yards during the game.
Zwickel added a 25-yard field goal late in the third quarter for Shenandoah’s biggest lead.
Five different Mustangs earned credit for the five Viking turnovers with Cotten and Nolan Mount recovering fumbles. Herold, Cain Lorimor and Evan Flowers all intercepted a pass.
Herold led the Mustang defense with 11 total tackles. Logan Dickerson added seven tackles. Lorimor and Michael Reed had 6.5 each and Flowers finished with six.
It was the first Mustang win over the Vikings in the five consecutive seasons the two teams have played a non-district contest. Next for Shenandoah is its first of four home games this year, Friday, Sept. 4, against Sidney in the final non-district game for both teams.
