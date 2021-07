The Sidney Cowboys became the latest team to lose to Tri-Center Tuesday, July 6, with the Trojans earning a 10-0 win in five innings.

The win was the 18th in a row for the Trojans, improving them to 24-1 on the season.

A six-run second inning set the pace for Tri-Center.

The Cowboys fell to 11-9 on the season.