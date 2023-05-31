Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Sidney Cowboys picked up a Corner Conference win, beating Griswold 14-4 Tuesday, May 30, at home. Sidney softball, meanwhile, managed just one hit in a 14-0 loss to the Tigers.

In the baseball game, Gabe Johnson and Michael Hensley had three hits each. All three of Hensley’s hits went for extra bases with a triple and two doubles. He drove in two and Johnson drove in three.

Seth Ettleman added two hits and three RBIs for the Cowboys, who led 7-1 after two innings.

Griswold responded with three runs in the third, but Sidney scored one in the fourth and then six in the fifth to make it a run-rule win.

Kolt Payne was the winning pitcher for the Cowboys, who improved to 2-4 on the season and 2-1 in the conference.

Fallon Sheldon had the only hit for the Cowgirls as Griswold’s Karli Millikan struck out 11.

A seven-run third inning broke the game open for Griswold. The Tigers added five runs in the fifth to put the run-rule in effect.

The Cowgirls fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

Both Sidney teams are home again Thursday to take on Fremont-Mills for the second time this season.