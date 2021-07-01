Cowboy baseball nearly upsets St. Albert

The Sidney Cowboys scored three runs in the seventh inning to tie the game, but watched the St. Albert Falcons walk off in the eighth, keeping Sidney from what would have been a huge win over one of Class 1A’s top teams.

The two teams are matched up in the same district and could meet again in a district final if both teams win their first two postseason games.

With Sidney trailing 7-4 going into the final inning, Brydon Huntley opened with a single and then Cole Stenzel was hit by a pitch. After a pop out, Garett Phillips took a walk and then a wild pitch scored a run. After a strikeout, Braedon Godfread singled in a pair of runs to even the score.

St. Albert was retired in order in the seventh, but three straight singles from the bottom of the order produced the winning run in the eighth.

Stenzel’s two-run single in the first inning gave the Cowboys the early lead, Godfread singled in a run later in the frame as Sidney had five hits in the first frame.