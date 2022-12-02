Cowboy basketball drops season opener

SIDNEY — Sidney boys basketball’s first game with Luke Buttry as head coach didn’t go as well as he had hoped, as the Cowboys struggled offensively against an aggressive Johnson-Brock team and the Eagles earned a 61-28 win Thursday, Dec. 1.

The Eagles were quite physical all game and the Cowboy offense had trouble adapting as they scored just four points in the first quarter and 10 in the first half. The Eagles led by 14 at halftime, and then added to that with the first nine points of the third quarter, outscoring Sidney 20-5 in the third period.

“They were more physical than what we have seen,” Buttry said, “and hats off to them. They played super aggressive man-to-man defense and we had trouble putting the ball in the basket and getting any good looks.”

The Eagles had nine different athletes find the scoring column during the game. Buttry said his team’s defense kept them relatively close in the first half, but it fell off a bit after halftime.

“I loved our effort in the first half,” Buttry said on his team’s defense. “We were all over the floor. We made some mistakes in help side, but they played hard. We had a little lull in the third quarter. Maybe, we were gassed and that’s where maybe I need to deepen our rotation a bit.”

Buttry gave the Eagle defense a lot of credit, but at the same time, said his group struggled offensively.

“Our execution wasn’t great,” Buttry said. “That’s where we need to improve the most, executing what we have done well in practice and in some scrimmages and we just didn’t do that (Thursday).”

Braedon Godfread led the Cowboys with nine points and five rebounds. Grant Whitehead added five points and Nik Peters finished with four points and five rebounds.

Kellen Rose and Hayden Thompson came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer each, while Zavier Hyde and Andreas Buttry finished with two points for Sidney. Hyde added three rebounds.

A 0-1 Sidney team returns to the court Friday at Stanton.